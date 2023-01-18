AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WNCL 2022-23 Match 26

The ACT Meteors Women (AM-W) will square off against Tasmania Women (TAS-W) in the 26th match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 at EPC Solar Park, Canberra, on Thursday, January 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

The ACT Meteors are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost all six of their matches so far. Meanwhile, Tasmanian Women are having a wonderful campaign, winning five of their six games to rank second in the points table with 24 points. They will look to extend their winning streak after defeating Victoria Women by five wickets last time out.

AM-W vs TAS-W, Match Details

The 26th match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 between ACT Meteors Women and Tasmania Women will be played on January 19, 2023, at EPC Solar Park, Canberra. The game is set to take place at 4.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AM-W vs TAS-W, WNCL 2022-23

Date & Time: January 19, 2023, 4.30 am IST

Venue: EPC Solar Park, Canberra

AM-W vs TAS-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at the EPC Solar Park in Canberra seems to be a balanced one. However, bowlers are expected to get more help off the surface. Anything above 240 could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 202

Average 2nd innings score: 183

AM-W vs TAS-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

ACT Meteors Women: L-L-L-L-L

South Australia Women: W-W-W-W-L

AM-W vs TAS-W Probable Playing 11 today

ACT Meteors Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

ACT Meteors Women Probable Playing XI: Lizelle Lee, Elyse Villani (c), Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Manix Geeves (wk), Emma Thompson, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Sarah Coyte, Julia Cavanough

TAS Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

TAS Women Probable Playing XI: Katie Mack (c), Matilda Lugg (wk), Carly Leeson, Annie Wikmen, Olivia Porter, Zoe Cooke, Angela Reakes, Amy Yates, Alisha Bates, Meagan Dixon, Gabrielle Sutcliffe

Today’s AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Emma Geeves (161 runs in six games)

Geeves is an explosive batter who could also prove to be valuable behind the stumps. She has amassed 161 runs in six games.

Top Batter Pick

Elyse Villani (233 runs in six games; Average: 58.25)

She has been one of Tasmania's most consistent batters. She has scored 233 runs at an impressive average of 58.25 in six games in the competition so far. Villani is expected to deliver an outstanding performance in this game, making her a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nicola Carey (184 runs & 7 wickets in four games)

Carey is a solid all-round performer who has been consistent throughout the competition. She bowled brilliantly against Queensland in their previous meeting, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 2.70, making her a valuable addition to your AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Molly Strano (10 wickets in 6 games; Average: 20.50)

Strano has performed brilliantly with the ball in the tournament. She has grabbed 10 wickets at an excellent average of 20.50 in six games and could get you plenty of points in this match.

AM-W vs TAS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sarah Coyte

Sarah has been a top performer in the series, thanks to her bowling exploits. She has taken 13 wickets at an exceptional average of 14.61 in six games, making her a must-have in your AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Heather Graham

Graham has taken 10 wickets for her team and has also looked impressive with the bat. Given her all-round exploits, she is a must-have for your fantasy team.

5 must-picks for AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Naomi Stalenberg

Emma Manix Geeves

Carly Leeson

Annie Wikmen

Sasha Moloney

AM-W vs TAS-W match expert tips

Sarah Coyte has been outstanding in the series so far, scoring valuable runs in the lower order. She's expected to do well in today's game, making her an excellent fantasy pick for this match.

AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AM-W vs TAS-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Manix Geeves

Batters: Elyse Villani, Lizelle Lee, Katie Mack

All-rounders: Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ollie Porter, A Wikman

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Sarah Coyte, G Sutcliffe

AM-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AM-W vs TAS-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Matilda Lugg

Batters: Elyse Villani, Lizelle Lee, Katie Mack

All-rounders: Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ollie Porter, A Wikman

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Sarah Coyte, A Yates

