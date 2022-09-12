AMB vs EME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022, Match 7

Team Amber will take on Team Emerald in match number seven of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Tuesday (September 13).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AMB vs EME Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Team Amber have played two matches and have lost both encounters. Their first loss came against Team Pearl before they went down to Team Sapphire.

On the other hand, defending champions Team Emerald have started with two wins in a row. They beat Team Pearl and Team Ruby in consecutive games and are looking in top form.

AMB vs EME, Match Details

The seventh match of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 between Team Amber and Team Emerald will be played on September 13 at Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST.

Match: AMB vs EME

Date & Time: September 13, 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: FanCode

Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, bowlers have dominated at this venue in the past and this season has many low-scoring encounters.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average 1st-innings score: 99

Average 2nd-innings score: 92

AMB vs EME Form Guide (Last 2 Matches)

Team Amber: L, L

Team Emerald: W, W

AMB vs EME Probable Playing 11 today

Team Amber Team News

No major injury concerns.

Team Amber Probable Playing XI: Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), Ajanya T P, Ansu Sunil, Ganesh Divya, Abirami Binu, Diya Gireesh, Sajeevan Sajana, Sourabhya Balan, Jipsa Joseph, Sreekrishna Haridas, K Vismaya.

Team Emerald Team News

No major injury concerns.

Team Emerald Probable Playing XI: M Abina (wk), Stanly Steffi, Drisya, Akshaya Sadanandan (c), Shani Sasidharan, Athira Sanal, Soniya Babu, Anaswara Santosh, Najla Noushad, Sabin Miriam Keziah, Loordh Nithya.

Today’s AMB vs EME Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (2 matches, 8 runs, 2 catches)

Jayalekshmi Jayachandran hasn't really fired with the bat yet but she has the knack of getting quick runs. She has also kept well and has taken a couple of catches.

Top Batter Pick

Ansu Sunil (2 matches, 49 runs)

Ansu Sunil has looked in good touch in the two games thus far. She has accumulated 49 runs in two innings and AMB will be banking on her to get substantial scores once again.

Top All-rounder Pick

Akshaya Sadanandan (2 matches, 35 runs, 0 wickets)

Akshaya Sadanandan has been effective with both bat and ball. The EME skipper has scored 35 runs in two innings so far. She has also dished out a couple of economic spells.

Top Bowler Pick

Anaswara Santosh (2 matches, 3 wickets, 33 runs)

Anaswara Santosh has been bowling really well. She has picked up three wickets in two games. With the bat, Santosh struck 33 at a strike rate of 103.13 in the only innings she batted.

AMB vs EME match captain and vice-captain choices

Shani Sasidharan (2 matches, 93 runs, 6 wickets)

Shani Sasidharan has had a massive impact with both bat and ball. She has amassed 93 runs with the bat and has returned with six wickets at an economy rate of 2.38.

Sajeevan Sajana (2 matches, 43 runs, 1 wicket)

Sajeevan Sajana has been one of the best players for AMB in this tournament so far. She has accumulated 43 runs and has taken one wicket at an economy rate of 3.86.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AMB vs EME Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Shani Sasidharan 93 runs & 6 wickets in 2 matches Sajeevan Sajana 43 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Akshaya Sadanandan 35 runs & 0 wickets in 2 matches Anaswara Santosh 33 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Sreekrishna Haridas 3 wickets in 2 matches

AMB vs EME match expert tips

All-rounders like Sajeevan Sajana, Akshaya Sadanandan and Shani Sasidharan have been very consistent with both bat and ball and have had a huge impact for their respective sides. Thus, they will be the top captaincy picks.

AMB vs EME Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Team Amber vs Team Emerald - KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Jayalekshmi Jayachandran

Batters: Ganesh Divya, Drisya, Ansu Sunil

All-rounders: Sajeevan Sajana, Akshaya Sadanandan, Shani Sasidharan, Athira Sanal,

Bowlers: Najla Noushad, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anaswara Santosh

AMB vs EME Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Team Amber vs Team Emerald - KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022.

Wicket-keeper: M Abina

Batters: Ajanya T P, Drisya, Ansu Sunil

All-rounders: Sajeevan Sajana, Akshaya Sadanandan, Shani Sasidharan

Bowlers: Najla Noushad, Jipsa Joseph, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anaswara Santosh

