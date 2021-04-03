AMB vs EME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's  Kerala Women's T20 (KCA Pink T20 Challengers) Match - Apr 04, 2021

Team Amber will take on Team Emerald in the 18th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Sunday.

Team Amber are having a decent KCA Pink T20 Challengers campaign so far, winning three of their six games and occupying third spot in the standings. They fell to a two-run defeat in their last match against Team Sapphire. Team Amber will be looking forward to winning Sunday's game and strengthening their position in the points table.

Team Emerald, on the other hand, are having a disastrous KCA Pink T20 Challengers campaign, having won just one of their six games. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table and will head into Sunday's match on the back of a 15-run loss to Team Ruby.

In the last KCA Pink T20 Challengers meeting between the two teams, Team Amber defeated Team Emerald convincingly by eight wickets.

Squads to choose from

Team Amber

George Jincy (C), M Abina, J S Deepthi (WK), Aleena M P, Anusree Anilkumar, Sanal Athira, V J Joshvitha, Aleena Surendran, Gireesh Diya, Sunil Ansu, Sruthi TP, K R Sneha, Yadhu Priya, Arya Baby and Sraya Roy.

Team Emerald

Minnu Mani (C), Devisree Hari, Jipsa Joseph, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Aneena Mathew, Biby Sebastin, Aiswarya M, Nithya Loordh, Manasvi Potti, Vaishna MP (WK), Ananyak Pradeep, Divya Ganesh, Malavika Sabu, Aiswarya R, Steffi Stanly, Anushka CV, Feba Fatim, Keziah and Miriam Sabin.

Predicted Playing XIs

Team Amber

George Jincy (C), M Abina, J S Deepthi (WK), Aleena M P, Aleena Surendran, Gireesh Diya, Sunil Ansu, Sruthi TP, Anusree Anilkumar, Sanal Athira, V J Joshvitha.

Team Emerald

Minnu Mani (C), Devisree Hari, Vaishna MP (WK), Ananyak Pradeep, Divya Ganesh, Malavika Sabu, Jipsa Joseph, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Aneena Mathew, Biby Sebastin, Aiswarya M.

Match Details

Match: Team Amber vs Team Emerald, Match 18

Date & Time: 4th April 2021, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground favors the bowlers, especially the spinners. The batters have struggled big time to put healthy scores on the board. The pitch tends to slow down as the match progresses, hence batting first upon winning the toss should be the preferred option. The average first innings score at the venue is 89 runs.

KCA Pink T20 Challengers Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AMB vs EME)

AMB vs EME Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - KCA Pink T20 Challengers

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J S Deepthi, Malavika Sabu, Divya Ganesh, Aleena M P, Minnu Mani, George Jincy, Aleena Surendran, Jipsa Joseph, Aneena Mathew, V J Joshvitha, Gireesh Diya.

Captain: Minnu Mani. Vice-Captain: George Jincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vaishna MP, Aleena M P, Divya Ganesh, Malavika Sabu, George Jincy, Aleena Surendran, Minnu Mani, Jipsa Joseph, V J Joshvitha, Gireesh Diya, Aneena Mathew.

Captain: George Jincy. Vice-Captain: Minnu Mani.