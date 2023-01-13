AMR vs KHW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Oman D20 2023, Match 7

The Amerat Royals (AMR) will square off against Khuwair Warriors (KHW) in the seventh match of the Oman D20 2023 tournament at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Friday, January 13. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AMR vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

The Amerat Royals are currently fifth in the points table. They have played one match so far in the tournament and have lost it. Meanwhile, much like their opponents, the Khuwair Warriors have also lost their only match. But they are currently placed sixth in the points table, owing to a poor net run rate.

Both teams will look to win this match and bring their campaign back on track. The desperation for a victory from both the teams will make this an exciting contest.

AMR vs KHW Match Details

The seventh match of the Oman D20 2023 will be played on January 13 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to take place at 8.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AMR vs KHW, Oman D20 2023, Match 7

Date and Time: January 13, 2022, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

AMR vs KHW Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat cricket ground has been difficult to bat on. It has been slow and the batters have struggled to play through the line. The captain winning the toss might look to field first.

Last four matches on the pitch (This tournament)

Matches won batting first: 0

Matches won batting second: 4

Average first innings score: 110

Average second innings score: 113

AMR vs KHW probable playing XIs for today’s match

Amerat Royals Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Amerat Royals Probable Playing XI

Pratik Athavale (wk), Sankata Prasad, Shahrukh Khan, Rafiullah, Karan Sonavale (c), Jiten Ramanandi, Yasir Ali, Vinayak Shukla, Hemal Tandel, Faisal Shah, and Mohit Patel.

Khuwair Warriors Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Khuwair Warriors Probable Playing XI

Zeeshan Siddiqui, Aamir Kaleem (c), Usama Ahmed, Arsalan Bashir (wk), Hashim Sayed, Muhammed Zeeshan, Asim Kamal, Moshin Qureshi, Mainuddin Monir, Muzahir Raza, and Mohammad Arafat Islam.

AMR vs KHW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Pratik Athavale

Pratik Athavale opens the innings for the Amerat Royals. This gives him a chance to face the highest number of deliveries to score big. Hence, he is a good choice for the match from the wicketkeeper category.

Batter

Zeeshan Siddiqui

Zeeshan Siddiqui is the opener for the Khuwair Warriors. His ability to give the team a quick start makes him a crucial pick for the match.

All-rounder

Rafiullah-M

Rafiullah has the ability to contribute with both the bat and the ball. He is a very crucial pick for the match.

Bowler

Asim Kamal

The pitch is ideal for slow blowers. Asim Kamal, with his ability to deceive the batters in flight and with his variations, is a must-pick for the match.

AMR vs KHW Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Rafiullah-M

Rafiullah will be a key player in the match. His performances with both the bat and the ball will determine the fate of the Royals in this match. Choosing him as the captain or vice-captain might turn out to be decisive.

Asim Kamal

As the pitch will favor the spinners, Asim Kamal becomes a very important player. He has the ability to pick up wickets in middle overs and that makes him a great choice for the captaincy or vice-captaincy role.

AMR vs KHW Match Top Five Must Picks

Pratik Athavale

Zeeshan Siddiqui

Rafiullah-M

Asim Kamal

Moshin Quereshi

AMR vs KHW Match Expert Tips

The pitch will act in favor of the spinners and the bowlers who have a good slow ball in their repertoire. The wicket gets better for batting in the second half of the match. So, waiting for the toss and then selecting top order batters from the chasing team is advisable.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

AMR vs KHW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head to Head League

AMR vs KHW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Bashir, Pratik Athavale

Batters: Zeeshan Siddiqui, K Sonavale, Muhammad Zeeshan

All-rounders: A Kaleem, Rafiullah-M, Jiten Ramanandi

Bowlers: M Patel, M Qureshi, Asim Kamal

AMR vs KHW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AMR vs KHW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Bashir, Pratik Athavale

Batters: Zeeshan Siddiqui, K Sonavale, Muhammad Zeeshan

All-rounders: A Kaleem, Rafiullah-M, Jiten Ramanandi

Bowlers: M Patel, M Qureshi, Asim Kamal

Poll : 0 votes