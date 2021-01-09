AMY-W vs SHN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today's Indian Women's Other T20 Match – Jan 9th, 2021

Match 9 of the Nippon India T20 Cup sees Ameya Sports take on Sheen Sports at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bangalore.

Sheen Sports have two wins in four games thus far in the league phase. The Rakshitha Krishnappa led-side are close to book themselves a place in the summit clash. They lost their previous encounter against Kini RR Sports after falling short by 12 runs, and will be keen to bounce back and get back to winning ways.

Ameya Sports, on the other hand, started their campaign with a bang but have failed to get going as the last three games have not gone in their favour. They lost their last three matches and find themselves placed at the bottom of the points table.

The Veda Krishnamurthy-led side will have to win their remaining two games. They will hope the other fixtures also go their way so that the side could make it to the finals.

Squads to choose from

Ameya Sports

Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Thirush Kamini, Sahana Pawar, Akanksha Kohli, Nikki Prasad, Netravathi, Prerana Rajesh, Pranavi Chandra, Dhanya Gowda, Reema Fareed, Pooja Kumari, Nithyashree Kemparaj, Shrilakshmi, Prakruthi, Nagma Unnisa, Uma Kashvi, Shreyanka Patil.

Sheen Sports

Rakshitha Krishnappa (C), Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Krishika Reddy, Deepti Sharma, Simren Henry, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Niranjana Nagarajan, Padmaja, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Savi Surendra, Ananya Subash, Sneha Jagadish, Saloni, Nirmitha, Anushree and Jahnavi (WK).

Predicted Playing XI

Ameya Sports

Prerana Rajesh, Thirush Kamini, Nikki Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Akanksha Kohli, Shreyanka Patil, Netravathi (wk), Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar.

Sheen Sports

Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Rakshitha Krishnappa (C), Deepti Sharma, Niranjana Nagarajan, Ellutla Padmaja, Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Savi Surendra, Simren Henry, Chandasi Krishnamurthy.

Match Details

Match: Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports, Match 9

Date: 9th January 2021, 9:45 AM IST

Venue: Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Pitch Report

The track in Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio has provided the bowlers with the upper hand early during the game. They struggle to find the right line and length as the match progresses, a feature which has allowed the batters to go for the big shots and chase down totals. Thus, both captains should opt to chase after winning the toss.

AMY-W vs SHN-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

AMY-W vs SHN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Kumar, J Rodrigues, V Krishnamurthy, M Meshram, T Kamini, D Sharma, N Prasad, R Gayakwad, R Krishnappa, N Nagarajan and S Pawar.

Captain: D Sharma Vice-Captain: R Krishnappa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Kumar, V Dinesh, V Krishnamurthy, M Meshram, S Henry, D Sharma, A Patil, R Gayakwad, R Krishnappa, N Nagarajan and A Kohli.

Captain: D Sharma Vice-Captain: M Meshram