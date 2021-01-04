AMY-W vs SHN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Nippon India Women’s T20 Cup Match 4 – Jan 05, 2020

The Nippon India Women’s T20 Cup - a four-team eight-day tournament - is being played to commemorate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Falcon Sports Club in Bengaluru.

The first day of the Women's T20 Cup saw all four teams in action, with two games being played. In the second game on the second day of the Women's T20 Cup, Ameya Sports will take on Sheen Sports at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru.

Both the teams got off to winning starts in the Women's T20 Cup. Ameya Sports beat Heron Sports by chasing down 145 runs with two balls to spare. Their bowlers, however, weren’t too penetrative but managed to keep a lid on the scoring rate.

Meanwhile, Sheen Sports were pretty convincing in their Women's T20 Cup opener against Kini RR Sports. They scored 135 runs batting first before restricting Kini RR Sports to 113/9.

Women's T20 Cup: Squads to choose from

Ameya Sports: Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Thirush Kamini, Sahana Pawar, Akanksha Kohli, Nikki Prasad, Netravathi, Prerana Rajesh, Pranavi Chandra, Dhanya Gowda, Reema Fareed, Pooja Kumari, Nithyashree Kemparaj, Shrilakshmi, Prakruthi,Nagma Unnisa, Uma Kashvi, Shreyanka Patil.

Sheen Sports: Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Rakshitha Krishnappa, Simren Henry, Ellutla Padmaja, Prathyoosha Kumar, Vrinda Dinesh, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Savi Surendra, Niranjana Nagarajan, Ananya Subash, Jahnavi, Anushree, Sneha Jagadish, Saloni, Nirmitha, Krishika Reddy.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Ameya Sports: Prerana Rajesh, Thirush Kamini, Nikki Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Akanksha Kohli, Shreyanka Patil, Netravathi (wk), Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar.

Sheen Sports: Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Rakshitha Krishnappa (c), Deepti Sharma, Niranjana Nagarajan, Ellutla Padmaja, Prathyoosha Kumar (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Savi Surendra, Simren Henry, Chandasi Krishnamurthy.

Match Details

Match: Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports

Date: January 5th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bengaluru.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru is a decent surface to bat on.

Teams batting first racked up 144 and 135 runs in the first two games of the Women's T20 Cup while the bowlers were in the reckoning too.

There is expected to be some movement early on for the pacers and some turn for the spinners as well. 150 runs could prove to be a match-winning total at this venue.

Nippon India Women’s T20 Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AMY-W vs SHN-W)

Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports - Nippon India Women’s T20 Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Netravathi, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Thirush Kamini, Deepti Sharma, Ellutla Padmaja, Nikki Prasad, Anuja Patil, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Niranjana Nagarajan, Akanksha Kohli.

Captain: Deepti Sharma. Vice-captain: Jemimah Rodrigues.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prathyoosha Kumar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Simren Henry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Deepti Sharma, Nikki Prasad, Anuja Patil, Rakshitha Krishnappa, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sahana Pawar.

Captain: Veda Krishnamurthy. Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma.