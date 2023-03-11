AMZ-W vs SUW-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pakistan Women's Exhibition 2023 , Match 3

Amazons Women (AMZ-W) will take on Super Women (SUW-W) in the third match of the Pakistan Women's Exhibition 2023 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday, March 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AMZ-W vs SUW-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Two matches have already been played in the bilateral tournament. The two teams have won a match each and it's down to the final match to decide the winner. Amazons Women and Super Women will be giving their best to win the match and lay hands on the trophy.

AMZ-W vs SUW-W Match Details, Pakistan Women's Exhibiton 2023

The third match of the Pakistan Women's Exhibition 2023 will be played on March 11 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The match is set to take place at 2.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AMZ-W vs SUW-W, Pakistan Women's Exhibition, Match 3

Date and Time: March 11, 2022, 2.30 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

AMZ-W vs SUW-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has been a sporty one. In the first match of the tournament, both sets of batters struggled to score runs. But in the second match, 367 runs were scored in 40 overs. So players of all trades will have something to reap from the deck.

AMZ-W vs SUW-W Form Guide

AMZ-W: L-W

SUW-W: W-L

AMZ-W vs SUW-W probable playing XIs for today’s match

AMZ-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AMZ-W Probable Playing XI

Sana Fatima (wk), Bismah Maroof (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Tess Flintoff, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, and Ghulam Fatima.

SUW-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SUW-W Probable Playing XI

Muneeba Ali (wk), Lauren Wifield, Iram Javed, Chamari Atapattu, Nida Dar (c), Sune Luus, Lea Tahuhu, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Syeda Masooma, and Umme Hani.

AMZ-W vs SUW-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lauren Winfield (1 Match, 131 Points)

Lauren Winfield featured in the second match of the series and looked very accomplished with the bat. She can also be very good behind the stumps and that makes Winfield the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Danielle Wyatt (1 Match, 169 points)

Danny Wyatt looked in great touch with the bat in the match that she featured in. She will be the best pick from the batters section for this match.

All-rounder

Nida Dar (2 Matches, 128 Points)

The biggest asset for Nida Dar is her experience. She has been pretty decent with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. Dar will be the best pick from the all-rounders category for this match.

Bowler

Anam Amin (2 Matches, 162 Points)

The left-arm spinner started off with an average performance. But Anam Amin picked up form in the second match and will be the best bet from the bowlers section for this match.

AMZ-W vs SUW-W Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Danielle Wyatt

The English batter has picked up great form in the last match. She looks in good touch and that makes her a very safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Lauren Winfield

The English batter has found great form in the last match. She will be a good choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-picks for AMZ-W vs SUW-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Lauren Winfield

Danny Wyatt

Anam Amin

Nida Dar

Chamari Atapattu

AMZ-W vs SUW-W match expert tips

The pitch will be good for batting but bowlers with good discipline might prove to be beneficial picks for the match.

AMZ-W vs SUW-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Bismah Maroof

All-rounders: Chamari Atapattu, Nida Dar, Tess Flintoff

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, A Amin, Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan

AMZ-W vs SUW-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Bismah Maroof

All-rounders: Chamari Atapattu, Nida Dar, Tess Flintoff

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, A Amin, Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan

