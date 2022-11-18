AND vs KER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy, Elite Group C Match

Andhra (AND) will take on Kerala (KER) in an Elite Group C Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AND vs KER Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Andhra are fourth in the Elite Group C standings, having won two out of their four matches. They defeated Bihar by 132 runs in their last match. Kerala, on the other hand, are second in the Elite Group C points table, having won three out of their four matches. They defeated Chandigarh by 83 runs in their last match.

AND vs KER Match Details

The Elite Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played on November 19 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is set to take place at 9:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AND vs KER, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Elite Group C Match

Date and Time: November 19, 2022, 9:00 am IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

AND vs KER Pitch Report

The track at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is a sporting one, which will strongly favor the pacers. The pacers will potentially scalp early wickets while the spinners will be targeted by the batters. Two of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by the teams bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 211

Average second-innings score: 196

AND vs KER Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Andhra: W-W-L-NR-W

Kerala: W-W-W-NR-L

AND vs KER probable playing 11s for today’s match

AND Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

AND Probable Playing 11

Abhishek Reddy Ashwin Hebbar, Kona Srikar-Bharat (C & WK), Hanuma Vihari, Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Manish Golamaru, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, Harishankar Reddy, Bandaru Ayyappa.

KER Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

KER Probable Playing 11

Ponnan Rahul, Rohan Kunnummal, Vathsal Govind, Sachin Baby (C), Vishnu Vinod (WK), Abdul Basith, Sijomon Joseph, Akhil Scaria, Vyshak Chandran, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Faisal Fanoos.

AND vs KER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kona Srikar-Bharat (4 matches, 184 runs, Strike Rate: 97.87)

Bharat is a reliable batter who has scored 184 runs at a strike rate of 97.87 in four matches. He can also help you fetch some valuable points from both ends.

Top Batter pick

Ricky Bhui (4 matches, 94 runs, Strike Rate: 101.07)

Bhui has looked decent with the bat and can be backed for a big knock in Saturday's game. He has scored 94 runs at a strike rate of 101.07 in four matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Hanuma Vihari (4 matches, 56 runs, Strike Rate: 66.66)

Vihari has failed to impress fantasy players so far in the Vijay Hazare Trophy but he is a quality all-rounder who cannot be overlooked for Saturday's game. He has scored only 56 runs at a strike rate of 66.66 in four matches.

Top Bowler pick

Nedumankuzhy Basil (4 matches, 9 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.28)

Basil is the leading wicket-taker for Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season with nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.28 in four matches. He can provide regular breakthroughs for Kerala on Saturday.

AND vs KER match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashwin Hebbar

Hebbar should be the number one choice to lead your fantasy team on Saturday. He is the leading run-scorer for Andhra this season with 259 runs at a strike rate of 93.50 in four matches.

Sachin Baby

Baby has been out of form lately but will look to bounce back and perform at his best on Saturday. He has scored 73 runs at a strike rate of 92.40 in four matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for AND vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Abhishek Reddy: 246 runs in 4 matches

Kona Srikar-Bharat: 184 runs in 4 matches

Ashwin Hebbar: 259 runs in 4 matches

Akhil Scaria: 8 wickets in 4 matches

Nedumankuzhy Basil: 9 wickets in 4 matches

AND vs KER match expert tips

Ashwin Hebbar could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with the bat.

AND vs KER Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Elite Group C Match, Head-to-Head League

AND vs KER Dream11 Prediction - Vijay Hazare Trophy

AND vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kona Srikar-Bharat.

Batters: Sachin Baby, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Rohan Kunnummel.

All-rounders: Hanuma Vihari, Shoaib Md Khan, Akhil Scaria.

Bowlers: Sijomon Joseph, Manish Golamaru, Nedumankuzhy Basil.

AND vs KER Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Elite Group C Match, Grand League

AND vs KER Dream11 Prediction - Vijay Hazare Trophy

AND vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Vishnu Vinod.

Batters: Sachin Baby, Ricky Bhui, Abhishek Reddy, Ponnam Rahul.

All-rounders: Hanuma Vihari, Akshay Chandran, Akhil Scaria.

Bowlers: Bandaru Ayyappa, Sijomon Joseph, Harishankar Reddy.

