AND vs KER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match – January 17th, 2021

Andhra will take on Kerala in an Elite Group E match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Andhra will be taking on Kerala in the 71st match of this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They have lost four matches in a row and are arriving in this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game on the back of a defeat against Puducherry in their last game, when they were beaten by six wickets. They are going into this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game as the underdogs.

Kerala, meanwhile, are on a four-match win streak in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and are the favourites to make it five victories in a row. They beat Delhi and Mumbai, two of the strongest teams in the competition, by six and eight wickets respectively.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Squads to choose from

Andhra

Srikar Bharat (wk), Prasanth Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ambati Rayudu (c), Ashwin Hebbar, Dheeraj Kumar, KV Sasikanth, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Kranthi Kumar, SK Ismail, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar, Vamshi Krishna, Naren Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, Manish Golamaru, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Girinath Reddy, Karthik Raman, Lalith Mohan, S Ashish, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Kerala

Sanju Samson (C), Sachin Baby, Rohan S Kunnummal, Robin Uthappa, Midhun S, S Sreesanth, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Nidheesh MD, Asif KM, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Vatsal Govind Sharma, Rojith KG, Sreeroop M P, Salman Nizar, Akshay Chandran, Midhun PK.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing-11s

Andhra

Srikar Bharat (wk), Prasanth Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ambati Rayudu (c), Ashwin Hebbar, Dheeraj Kumar, KV Sasikanth, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Kranthi Kumar, SK Ismail.

Kerala

Robin Uthappa, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, KM Asif, Sudhesan Midhun.

Match Details

Match: Andhra vs Kerala, Elite E Group Match

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Date and Time: 17th January, 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bandra Kurla Complex in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has been a well-balanced one. The track becomes decent for batting as the game progresses. However, the side winning the toss may bat first.

AND vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AND vs KER Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Srikar Bharat, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ashwin Hebbar, Jalaj Saxena, Harishankar Reddy, KM Asif, S Sreesanth, Cheepurapalli Stephen.

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-Captain: Robin Uthappa.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ashwin Hebbar, Jalaj Saxena, Harishankar Reddy, KM Asif, K Sasikanth, Cheepurapalli Stephen.

Captain: Mohammed Azharuddeen. Vice-Captain: Ambati Rayudu.