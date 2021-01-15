AND vs PUD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match – Jan 15, 2021

In a Round III - Elite Group E match in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Andhra Pradesh will lock horns with Puducherry at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

The two teams have had dismal starts to their respective Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaigns. Andhra lost both their games and find themselves second from bottom in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group E points table; in their last game, Andhra lost against table-toppers Delhi by six wickets.

Meanwhile, Puducherry are placed fourth in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group E points table with two losses in as many games. They succumbed to Haryana while defending a total of 149 runs in their last game.

An edge-of-the-seat thriller could be on the cards, as both teams look to open their accounts in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Squads to choose from

Andhra Pradesh

Srikar Bharat (WK), Prasanth Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ambati Rayudu (C), Ashwin Hebbar, Dheeraj Kumar, Girinath Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Shoaib Md Khan, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Lalith Mohan, Naren Reddy, Kranthi Kumar, Karthik Raman, S Ashish, Manish Golamaru, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, SK Ismail and Nitish Reddy.

Puducherry

Damodaren Rohit (C), Fabid Ahmed, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Paras Dogra, Sagar Trivedi, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ashith Sanganakal, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Pankaj Singh, Sagar Udeshi, Subramanian Anand, S Karthik (WK), Raghu Sharma, Iqlas Naha, A Aravinddaraj, Ragupathy, Premraj Rajavelu and J Manikandan.

Predicted Playing-11s

Andhra Pradesh

Srikar Bharat (WK), Prasanth Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Dheeraj Kumar, Ambati Rayudu (C), Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, KV Sasikanth, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen.

Puducherry

Damodaren Rohit (C), Fabid Ahmed, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Paras Dogra, Sagar Trivedi, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ashith Sanganakal, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Pankaj Singh, Sagar Udeshi, Subramanian Anand.

Match Details

Match: Andhra Pradesh vs Puducherry

Date: 15th January 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai..

Pitch Report

The track at the Wankhede Stadium is a batting paradise. The batsmen will enjoy batting on this ground because of the short boundaries.

The bowlers will have to be cautious about line and lengths, as there is no room for error. However, the bowlers could expect enough swing and scalp some early wickets. The average first-innings score at this venue is 166 runs.

AND vs PUD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Srikar Bharat, Sheldon Jackson, Ambati Rayudu, Ashwin Hebbar, Paras Dogra, Harishankar Reddy, Fabid Ahmed, Ashith Sanganakal, KV Sasikanth, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Sagar Udeshi.

Captain: Ambati Rayudu. Vice-Captain: Fabid Ahmed.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Srikar Bharat, Sheldon Jackson, Ambati Rayudu, Ricky Bhui, Damodaren Rohit, Dheeraj Kumar, Fabid Ahmed, Ashith Sanganakal, KV Sasikanth, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Pankaj Singh.

Captain: Fabid Ahmed. Vice-Captain: Sheldon Jackson.