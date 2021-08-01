ARI vs HRO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malmo match - August 2nd, 2021 

Ariana CC will lock horns with the Helsingborg Royals in Match No. 3 and 4 of ECS T10 Malmo 2021 on August 3 at the Landskrona Cricket Club.

The finalists of the ECS T10 Malmo 2020 season, Ariana CC, were unfortunate to lose the finals against Ariana Akif. However, they had many inspiring performances from their players throughout the season.

Challenging them will be the Helsingborg Royals, who had a torrid season last year. They went winless in four outings and are yet to flip the winning chapter in the ECS book. Although their task is not going to get any easier, they do have some new faces in their ranks who can turn the tables for the team.

On that note let’s take a look at the top three players in your Dream11 team for this fixture of ECS T10 Malmo 2021.

3. Nusratullah Sultan

The right-handed batsman of Ariana CC, Nusratullah Sultan, was the leading run-scorer for his team in ECS T10 Malmo 2020. He milked out 155 runs in just four innings. His batting masterclass took his team to the finals.

He is also a handy medium-fast bowler who can chip in with an over or two as and when needed.

2. Abhinash Panda

The Helsingborg Royals did not have much to cheer about in ECS T10 Malmo 2020. However, Abhinash Panda was one such player, whose performances brought some smiles to the camp. Abhinash was the leading run-scorer for his team as he accumulated 92 runs in four innings.

He was also decent with his off-spin bowling, scalping three wickets in four matches.

1.Hamed Arabzai

The young right-arm fast bowler, Hamed Arabzai, is one of the emerging cricketers from Sweden. Playing for Ariana CC in ECS 2020, Arabzai capped off the season as the joint-highest wicket-taker with eight scalps to his name.

The young gun steamed in and provided his team with early breakthroughs and he will want to replicate something similar in ECS T10 Malmo 2021.

Edited by Diptanil Roy