AU-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Today's Playing 11 for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 17

The Australia Women Under 19 (AU-W U19) will take on Sri Lanka Women Under 19 (SL-W U19) in the 16th match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Wednesday, January 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the AU-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

This match will be a do-or-die for the two teams. With Bangladesh winning both of their games, Australia and Sri Lanka are competing for the second spot in the points table.

Australia lost their first match against Bangladesh. They then made a strong comeback, defeating the USA team quite convincingly. The Aussies are currently in the second spot in the points table for Group A with a healthy net run rate of +1.644.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka started on a winning note in the first match but lost their second clash against Bangladesh. They are currently in the third spot in the points table with a net run rate of +0.013.

With both teams looking for a win, it promises to be an exciting contest.

AU-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Match Details

The 17th match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 18 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-W U19 vs SL-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 17

Date and Time: January 18, 2023, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park in Benoni

Pitch Report

The pitch at Willomoore Park has looked good for batting. But in some of the matches, the bowlers have also dominated the proceedings. We can expect a sporty wicket and a close contest between bat and ball.

Last five matches played on this pitch (This tournament)

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won batting second: 2

Average score batting first: 145

Average score batting second: 111

AU-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Form Guide

AU-W U19: L W

SL-W U19: W L

AU-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Probable Playing XI

Australia Women - U19 Team/Injury News

Chloe Ainsworth and Jade Allen will not be available for selection.

Australia Women - U19 Probable Playing XI

Kate Pelle, Paris Bowdler, Claire Moore, Ella Hayward, Amy Smith, Rhys McKenna, Ella Wilson, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Milly Illingworth, Maggie Clark

Sri Lanka Women - U19 Team/Injury News

No major updates

Sri Lanka Women - U19 Probable Playing XI

Nethmi Senarathne, Sumudu Nisansala, Vishmi Rajapaksa, Dewmi Vihanga, Manudi Nanayakka, Dulanga Dissanayake, Rashmika Sewwandi, Vihara Sewwandi, Vidushika Perera, Pamoda Shaini, Rashmi Nethranjalee

AU-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kate Pelle

Opening the batting for Australia, Kate Pelle is a key cog in the batting machinery. She has been consistent with the bat so far in the tournament and is therefore, the best choice from the wicket-keeper category.

Batter

Vishmi Gunarathne

Vishmi Gunarathne has the highest point among the batters for this match. She will be a very important player for the Sri Lankan batting. Gunarathne looks like the safest pick from the batters category.

All-rounder

Dewmi Vihanga

Dewmi Vihanga has been contributing with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. Picking her ensures some guaranteed points in fantasy contests.

Maggie Clark

In the absence of Ainsworth and Allen, Maggie Clark will be the prime bowler for Australia. She has the ability to pick up crucial wickets and hence could be a good pick for the match.

AU-W U19 vs SL-W U19 match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Claire Moore

Claire Moore is a key batter for Australia. She has the ability to hold one end and also take the attack to the bowlers. Moore could be a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Vishmi Rajapaksa

Vishmi Rajapaksa has the form behind her and could be a game-changer in this match. Her consistency makes Rajapaksa a crucial pick for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

5 Must-Picks for AU-W U19 vs SL-W U19, Match 17

Player Fantasy Points Kate Pelle 92 Claire Moore 107 Vishmi Rajapaksha 153 Dewmi Vihanga 217 Ella Hayward 108

Australia Women Under 19 Women vs Sri Lanka Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

The pitch has been a balanced one. While in some matches, the batters have come on top, in others, the bowlers have dominated. So, a balanced side seems ideal for the match.

Australia Women Under 19 Women vs Sri Lanka Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Wicketkeeper: Kate Pelle

Batters: Claire Moore, Vishmi Rajapaksa, L Hamilton

All-rounders: Ella Hayward, R McKenna, Dewmi Vihanga, R Nethranjali

Bowlers: V Perera, D Dissanayake, Maggie Clark

