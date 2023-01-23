AU-W U19 vs UAE-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup

Australia Women-U19 (AU-W U19) will be up against the United Arab Emirates Women-U19 (UAE-W U19) in the seventh match of the Super Six stage of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Saturday, January 22. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AU-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Australia lost their match against Bangladesh to start their World Cup campaign. Since then, they have come up with some ruthless performances, decimating their opponents. They will try to put on another superb performance against the United Arab Emirates in this match.

The United Arab Emirates have had a rocky ride till this stage of the tournament. They managed to win just one match in the group stage and will look to improve on their performance against the mighty Aussies.

AU-W U19 vs UAE-W U19 Match Details

The seventh game of Super 6 of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 23 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom at 5.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: AU-WU19 vs UAE-WU19, ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup, Super 6, Match 7

Date and Time: January 23, 2023, 5.15 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, South Africa

AU-W U19 vs UAE-W U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Senwes Park will be good for batting. The bowlers will have to be really disciplined to get something off the wicket.

Last six matches on the ground (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 5

Average first innings score: 93

Average second innings score: 110

AU-W U19 vs UAE-W U19 Form Guide (Last match)

Australia Women Under-19s: W

UAE Women Under-19s: L

AU-W U19 vs UAE-W U19 probable playing XIs for today’s match

AU-W U19 Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Australia Women - Under 19 Probable Playing XI

Kate Pelle, Sianna Ginger, Claire Moore, Ella Hayward, Amy Smith, Rhys McKenna, Ella Wilson, Paris Hall, Lucy Hamilton, Milly Illingworth, and Maggie Clark.

UAE-W U19 Team/Injury News

No major updates.

UAE Women - Under 19 Probable Playing XI

Theertha Satish, Lavanya Keny, Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Rinitha Rajith, Geethika Jyothis, Archara Supriya, Siya Gokhale, Indhuja Nandakumar, and Avanee Patil.

AU-W U19 vs UAE-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kate Pelle

Kate Pelle is the best choice from the wicketkeeper category. She has garnered the highest points in the tournament among the options available for this match.

Batter

Claire Moore

Claire Moore looks in good touch with the bat. She will be batting in the top order and there is every chance that she might score big in the match.

All-rounder

Ella Hayward

Ella Hayward has been good with both the bat and the ball for Australia in the team. Hayward will probably be the safest pick in this match.

Bowler

Maggie Clark

Maggie Clark's medium pace might turn out to be lethal in this match. Against a relatively weak batting line-up, Clark might well land as the highest point-fetcher of the match.

AU-W U19 vs UAE-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Claire Moore

Claire Moore is in decent touch with the bat. As she will be batting in the top order, there is a chance that Moore might score big in the match and fetch high points.

Maggie Clark

Maggie Clark's bowling could be very crucial in the match. She might turn out to be lethal against a relatively weaker batting lineup and end up with quite a few wickets.

Five Must-picks with players stats for AU-W U19 vs UAE-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Claire Moore

Kate Pelle

Maggie Clark

Ella Hayward

Lucy Hamilton

WI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 match expert tips

Lucy Hamilton has made her all-round presence felt in the tournament. Ignoring him in the fantasy contests of the match might not be a good idea.

AU-W U19 vs UAE-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kate Pelle

Batters: S Ginger, L Keny, Claire Moore

All-rounders: M Gaur, S Dharnidharka, Ella Hayward, Lucy Hamilton

Bowlers: I Nandakumar, A Patil, M Clark

AU-W U19 vs UAE-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

