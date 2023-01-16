AU-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 12

Australia Women Under 19 (AU-W U19) will take on the United States of America Women Under 19 (USA-W U19) in the 12th match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Monday, January 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the AU-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

The Australian team is currently ranked fourth in the Group A points table of the tournament. In their very first match of the tournament, they faced a shock defeat against Bangladesh Women Under 19. The team will be looking to bounce back strong and protect the nation's long-standing cricketing legacy.

Meanwhile, the USA have also lost their first match. Though they have a better net run rate than their opponents and are currently at No.3 in the Group A points table. The USA will be hoping to pull up an upset like the Bangladesh team against Australia.

AU-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Match Details

The 12th match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Monday, January 16. The game is set to take place at 5.15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-W U19 vs USA-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup - Match 12

Date and Time: January 16, 2023, 5:15 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

AU-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Match Pitch Report

The pitch at Willowmoore Park has provided something for everyone. The run-scoring has looked easier in the second innings and hence the captain winning the toss might look to field first.

Last four matches on this pitch (This tournament)

Matches won batting first: 0

Matches won batting second: 4

Average first innings score: 123

Average second innings score: 126

AU-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Form Guide

AU-W U19: L

USA-W U19: L

AU-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Probable Playing XI

AU-W U19 Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Australia Women U19 Probable Playing XI

Kate Pelle (wk), Paris Bowlder, Claire Moore, Ella Hayward, Lucy K Hamilton, Amy Smith, Rhys McKenna (c), Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Jade Allen, and Milly Illingworth.

USA-W U19 Team/Injury News

No major updates.

USA Women U19 Probable Playing XI

Disha Dhingra, Laasya Mullapudi, Anika Kolan (wk), Snigdha Paul, Isani Vaghela, Geetika Kodali (c), Pooja Shah, Aditi Chudasama, Bhumika Bhadriraju, and Sai Tanmai Eyyuni.

AU-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kate Pelle

Kate Pelle opens the innings for Australia. She did not fire in the first match and will be looking to bounce back with a strong performance in this match.

Batter

Claire Moore

Claire Moore was the only positive in the Australian batting in the first match. She scored a half-century and will be looking to carry her form forward in the tournament.

All-rounder

Snigdha Paul

Snigdha Paul was one of the impact performers in the USA team. She can influence a match with both the bat and the ball.

Bowler

Bhumika Bhadriraju

Bhumika Bhadriraju can pick up crucial wickets in the middle overs. Her wicket-taking ability could be crucial in the match.

AU-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Ella Hayward

Ella Hayward always tries to be in the game by batting, bowling or fielding. She could be a great point multiplier if chosen as captain or vice-captain.

Claire Moore

Claire Moore batted her way out when all others were struggling in the first match. Her steady approach to batting could give some crucial points.

AU-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Match Top Five Must Picks

Claire Moore

Ella Hayward

Kate Pelle

Bhumika Bhadriraju

Singdha Paul

AU-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Match Expert Tips

Australia will be desperate to put up a dominating show after their defeat against Bangladesh in the first match. It might turn out to be a one-sided affair in the match. Hence, a strategy of going for seven Australian players might be effective in the match.

AU-W U19 Women vs NZ-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League

AU-W U19 Women vs NZ-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kate Pelle

Batters: Claire Moore, D Dhingra, M Illingworth

All-rounders: Ella Hayward, R McKenna, R Singh, Snigdha Paul

Bowlers: J Allen, Bhumika Bhadriraju, C Ainsworth

