AU-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CWG Women’s Cricket 2022, Match 6

Australia Women will take on Barbados Women in the sixth match of the CWG Women’s Cricket 2022 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.
World champions Australia began the Commonwealth Games in terrific form. They made a remarkable comeback in their previous match against India. Despite struggling at 49-5 at one point, they overcame all odds and ended up chasing India’s target of 154 with an over to spare.
Barbados Women, meanwhile, also recorded an impressive victory over Pakistan in their first match. They scored 144 runs in 20 overs and then defended the total successfully with Hayley Matthews and Kycia Knight starring for them.
AU-W vs BAR-W Probable Playing 11 Today
AU-W XI
Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
BAR-W XI
Hayley Matthews (c), Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Williams, Shanika Bruce
Match Details
AU-W vs BAR-W, CWG Women’s Cricket 2022, Match 6
Date and Time: 31st July, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Pitch Report
The Edgbaston pitch is friendly to the batters, especially in the T20 format of the sport. Pacers might find some assistance during the powerplay, but the game is largely expected to be dominated by the batters here.
Today’s AU-W vs BAR-W Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Kycia Knight is a fantastic choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. She scored 62 runs at a strike rate of 110.71 in the previous match and was one of the best performers for Barbados Women.
Batters
Deandra Dottin has bags of experience and has had an enormous career so far. She picked up a wicket in the last game and will be looking for a greater contribution with the bat in hand.
All-rounders
Hayley Matthews is a brilliant all-rounder who is comfortably among the best in the world. She scored a wonderful half-century and also picked up a wicket. Hayley could prove to be a great captaincy choice for your AU-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.
Ashleigh Gardner has been incredible for Australia in recent months. Her knock of 52 (35) proved vital as she spearheaded the run-chase against India.
Bowlers
Jess Jonassen is one of the leading figures when it comes to bowling. She grabbed a fantastic four-wicket haul in the last match against India and bowled at an economy rate of 5.50.
Top 5 best players to pick in AU-W vs BAR-W Dream11 prediction team
Hayley Matthews (BAR-W) – 134 points
Jess Jonassen (AU-W) – 127 points
Kycia Knight (BAR-W) – 97 points
Ashleigh Gardner (AU-W) – 79 points
Megan Schutt (AU-W) – 64 points
Important stats for AU-W vs BAR-W Dream11 prediction team
Hayley Matthews: 51 runs and 1 wicket
Jess Jonassen: 4 wickets
Deandra Dottin: 1 wicket
Ashleigh Gardner: 52 runs
Tahlia McGrath: 14 runs
AU-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Alyssa Healy, Deandra Dottin, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Hayley Matthews, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Shamilia Connell
Captain: Hayley Matthews, Vice-Captain: Ashleigh Gardner
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, Deandra Dottin, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Hayley Matthews, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Shamilia Connell, Alana King
Captain: Jess Jonassen, Vice-Captain: Deandra Dottin