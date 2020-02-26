AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's T20 World Cup 2020 - Feb 27th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Defending champions Australia look to keep their knockout hopes alive as they face Bangladesh on Thursday. Although Bangladesh has made rapid progress over the last few years, this match would be their first-ever meeting against the Aussies. While they did show some fight in their loss to India, a much better performance will be required if they are to trouble the hosts.

On the other hand, the Aussies will fancy their odds ahead of this game with Meg Lanning and co eyeing two valuable points ahead of their all-important clash against New Zealand next week. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for AU-W vs BD-W.

AU-W vs BD-W Teams:

Australia Women:

Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham

Bangladesh Women:

Salma Khatun (C), Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Ayesha Rahman, Nigar Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Khadija-Tul-Kubra, Panna Ghosh, Fargana Haque, Nahida Akhter, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, and Sobhana Mostary

Playing 11 Updates:

Australia Women:

Australia should persist with the same side that featured against Sri Lanka. Despite a few tweaks being made, Australia's batting unit is a formidable one with Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning being critical to their fortunes. The big-hitting abilities of Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner are well complemented by the experience of Rachel Haynes which bodes well for the Aussies.

The defending champions bat deep with Jess Jonassen and Nicola Carey assuming the floater roles as well. Megan Schutt leads the bowling attack alongside Molly Strano, who should keep her place in the side ahead of Georgia Wareham.

Possible XI: Healy(WK), Mooney, Lanning(C), Gardner, Haynes, Perry, Jonassen, Carey, Schutt, Strano and Kimmince.

Bangladesh Women:

Although they ended up on the losing end against India, Bangladesh shouldn't be making any changes to their side. They have a decent batting unit with Nigar Sultana and Murshida Khatun getting starts in the previous game. Although they lack the power-hitting game which has led to their downfall on a few occasions.

The onus will be on their bowlers to restrict the likes of Mooney and Healy with captain Salma Khatun being the key. With Jahanara Alam and Panna Ghosh also capable of troubling oppositions, Bangladesh cannot be taken lightly at any costs by the Australians.

Possible XI: Sultana, Murshida, Sanjida, Nigar Sultana(WK), Fargana, Fahima, Salma (C), Jahanara, Rumana, Akter and Ghosh

Match Details:

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 10

27th February 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report:

A decent batting track awaits the two sides with some help for the bowlers as well. While there will be extra swing on offer for the pacers, the pitch should get slower as the match progresses. Both teams would be looking to bat first on this surface with 160 being a very competitive score at this venue.

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Alyssa Healy started her T20 World Cup campaign with a fifty against India. However, she couldn't replicate the same form against Sri Lanka, although she looks to make amends on Thursday. With this being a must-win game for the Aussies, Alyssa Healy should be backed to get them off to a flying start. Along with Healy, Nigar Sultana also finds a place in the fantasy team with her knock of 35 against India holding her in good stead.

Batters: Despite a highly successful tri-series where she scored 208 runs in five games, Beth Mooney is yet to fire in the Women's T20 World Cup so far. Nevertheless, she is a must-have in the side owing to her superior ability at the top of the order. While one of Ashleigh Gardner or Meg Lanning would also suffice alongside her, Bangladesh's Sanjida Islam should get the nod in the fantasy team. Batting at number three, she is quite adept at playing the big shots and should make amends for a subdued performance against India.

Allrounders: Jess Jonassen's ability to pick wickets in the middle overs makes her a worthwhile option. She has three wickets to her name so far and is also capable of clearing the boundaries towards the end of the innings. While Ellyse Perry's swing bowling is a valuable asset, she should be picked in the side despite being demoted to number six in the batting order. As from the Bangladesh roster, Rumana Ahmed would be an ideal pick for this game.

Bowlers: Megan Schutt and Jahanara Alam are must-haves in the side with the pitch suiting their ability. While Schutt had a decent outing against Sri Lanka with figures of 1/15 in three overs, Jahanara Alam's added batting ability makes her a reliable pick. While Nicola Carey's all-round performance against Sri Lanka also holds her in good stead, the likes of Delissa Kimmince and Panna Ghosh should round the team for this game.

Captain: Alyssa Healy and Jess Jonassen are the ideal options for captaincy for this game. While Healy's ability to score quick runs is a valuable asset, Jonassen is in good form and should pick a few wickets in this game. While one could opt for the reliable Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry's all-round ability makes her a viable pick for the multiplier options as well.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Alyssa Healy, Nigar Sultana, Beth Mooney, Sanjida Islam, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Nicola Carey, Nahida Akter and Megan Schutt.

Captain: Alyssa Healy, Vice-Captain: Jess Jonassen

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Alyssa Healy, Nigar Sultana, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Fargana Hoque, Jess Jonassen, Ellyse Perry, Jahanara Alam, Panna Ghosh, Megan Schutt and Delissa Kimmince.

Captain: Beth Mooney, Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry