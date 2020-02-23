AU-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's T20 World Cup Match - Feb 24th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The Indian Women gave hosts Australia a reality check in the first game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. With their backs up against the wall, the Australians face Sri Lanka in the first match of Monday at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. Sri Lanka also comes into this game on the back of a loss and will be eyeing an upset against the home side. However, the odds are stacked heavily against the Asian side, considering the talent and ability within the Aussie roster. With both sides looking for a win to keep their qualification hopes alive, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for AU-W vs SL-W.

AU-W vs SL-W Teams

Australia Women

Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham

Sri Lanka Women

Chamari Atapattu (C), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi De Silva, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Udeshika Probodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Hasini Perera, Sathya Sandeepani, Umesha Thimashini, Sugandika Kumari, Dilani Manodara.

Playing 11 Updates

Australia Women

Australia could bring in Nicola Carey for Molly Strano given the pacy nature of the wicket in Perth. Apart from the one change, the Aussies should persist with the same side despite losing to India. However, better performances are expected from their middle order with Lanning, Perry and Haynes failing to tackle India's spin threat. Their bowling attack is also well rounded with Jonassen and Kimmince impressing in the tournament opener. Considering their record against Sri Lanka, the Aussies should consider themselves favourites for this encounter.

Possible XI: Healy(WK), Mooney, Lanning (C), Gardner, Haynes, Perry, Kimmince, Jonassen, Sutherland, Carey/Strano and Schutt.

Sri Lanka Women

Although they ended up on the losing end, Sri Lanka did give a good account of themselves in their first game against New Zealand. With the team bearing a settled look, no changes are expected from the Sri Lankans for this game. Chamari Atapattu will be the key for the Asian side with the likes of Madavi and Hasini Perera complementing her in the batting unit. The Sri Lankans can bank on their batting depth with Siriwardene assuming the finisher's role. Their bowling attack has a good blend of youth and experience with Prabodhani and Kumari being crucial to their fortunes.

Possible XI: Atapattu (C), Perera, Madavi, Sanjeewani (WK), de Silva, Siriwardene, Prabodhani, Kumari, Kanchana, Dilhari and Kulasuriya.

Match Details

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 5

24th February 2020, 12:30 PM IST

Advertisement

Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch awaits both sides on Monday. While the pacers will enjoy the extra pace and bounce on offer, the quick outfield should favour the batter's cause. The spinners should also extract some turn in the middle overs which should make for an even contest between bat and ball. There is a possibility of rain interrupting play although at least a shortened game should take place.150-160 would be a good total on this surface.

AU-W vs SL-W Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Although Alyssa Healy didn't have the best of preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup, she stood out in Australia's defeat to India. With a sizzling fifty in the first game, Healy looks set for another big knock against the Sri Lankans on Monday. Given her past exploits against the Asian side, Healy should be preferred ahead of Sanjeewani in the fantasy team.

Batters: Beth Mooney is another must-have player in the side with the southpaw boasting of a century against Sri Lanka in this format. She would also be itching to make amends for her failure against India as she is picked in the fantasy side along with Harshitha Madavi. Nilakshi de Silva is another decent pick and would help in the balance of the squad. One of Ashleigh Gardner or Meg Lanning should suffice as the fourth batter in the fantasy team.

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry is one of the world's best in this format with her all-round ability providing much-needed balance to the Australian side. With Perry being lethal with the new ball, she should find a place in the fantasy side along with Jess Jonassen. Another such candidate is Chamari Atapattu, who has fond memories of facing Australia. With Atapattu chipping in with the ball as well, she is the ideal pick from the Sri Lankan roster.

Bowlers: Australian spearhead Megan Schutt was expensive in the previous game against India. With this being an important game for the Aussies, expect Schutt to bounce back with an imperative performance. While Delissa Kimmince is a viable pick as well, Molly Strano could also pick a wicket or two if she retains her place in the playing 11. As for the final bowling pick, Udeshika Prabodhani should get the nod over Sugandika Kumari owing to her superior ability and experience.

Captain: Alyssa Healy scored the highest individual T20I score in women's cricket against Sri Lanka last year. With a good record against the Asian side, Healy should be the ideal candidate for the multiplier options. While her batting partner Beth Mooney is a viable alternative as well, the likes of Jess Jonassen and Chamari Atapaththu are also capable of putting in match-winning performances in this crucial game.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi, Ashleigh Gardner, Chamari Atapattu, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince and Udeshika Prabodhani.

Captain: Alyssa Healy, Vice-Captain: Jess Jonassen

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Nilakshi de Silva, Meg Lanning, Hasini Perera, Chamari Atapattu, Jess Jonassen, Ellyse Perry, Udeshika Prabodhani, Megan Schutt and Molly Strano

Captain: Beth Mooney, Vice-Captain: Megan Schutt