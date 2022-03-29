AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, 1st Semi-Final

The first semi-final of the Women's World Cup 2022 has Australia Women (AU-W) taking on West Indies Women (WI-W) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday.

Australia have been dominant in the Women's World Cup, remaining unbeaten throughout the group stage. Despite their bowling attack being changed around due to personnel concerns, the likes of Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning have ensured a smooth passage for the Aussies so far. They face an upbeat West Indies side who edged out India to reach the semi-finals. Although they will start as the clear underdogs, the Windies boast some firepower with the bat, making the Aussies wary.

AU-W vs WI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WI-W XI

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Rashada Williams, Karishma Ramharack, Afy Fletcher and Shamilia Connell

AU-W XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry/Darcie Brown, Alana King, Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt.

Match Details

AU-W vs WI-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, 1st Semi-Final

Date and Time: 30th March 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, a decent batting track awaits the two sides in Wellington. Inclement weather can be an issue and a shortened game is realistic. The overcast conditions should help the pacers get some swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners should also come into play given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Although Alyssa Healy has blown hot and cold in the tournament, she has amassed 210 runs at a healthy strike rate. She is one of the most explosive batters on the women's circuit and will be keen to get some quick runs against the Windies. With Shemaine Campbelle not in the best of form, Healy is a must-have in your AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Deandra Dottin: Deandra Dottin, who started the tournament in fine fashion, has gone off the boil in recent games. However, Dottin is a hard-hitting top-order batter with a knack for scoring big runs in crunch matches. With the Windies batter likely to play a part with the ball too, she is one to keep an eye out for in this game.

All-rounder

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews has been the Windies' go-to player with both the bat and ball in the tournament. The all-rounder's form is bound to come in handy in this knockout fixture. Given the conditions on offer, Williams is a good addition to your AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jess Jonassen: Jess Jonassen has been decent for Australia despite not picking up too many wickets. But Jonassen is one of the best bowlers in the world, with her accuracy being key in the middle overs. With the all-rounder also being a capable batter, she is a decent pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews (WI-W) - 670 points

Meg Lanning (AU-W) - 491 points

Rachael Haynes (AU-W) - 441 points

Important stats for AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews - 226 runs and 10 wickets in 7 Women's World Cup matches

Rachael Haynes - 344 runs in 7 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 57.33

Ashleigh Gardner - 8 wickets in 5 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 18.62

AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Ash Gardner, Hayley Matthews, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt and Afy Fletcher.

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Hayley Matthews.

AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Ash Gardner, Hayley Matthews, Alana King, Megan Schutt and Afy Fletcher.

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Ash Gardner.

Edited by Samya Majumdar