AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Match 14

The 14th match of the Women's World Cup 2022 has Australia Women (AU-W) taking on West Indies Women (WI-W) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday.

Although Australia have been the team to beat in the Women's World Cup, it is safe to say the Windies have stolen the show with their performances so far. Despite starting off as underdogs, West Indies have already notched up wins over New Zealand and England. However, they come into this game on the back of a disappointing loss to India and will be keen to return to winning ways. The Aussies, meanwhile, will be looking to make it four wins out of four. But against an inspired Windies outfit, they have their task cut out. All in all, an entertaining game beckons as two of the best sides in this competition lock horns at Basin Reserve.

AU-W vs WI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WI-W XI

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shekera Selman and Shamilia Connell

AU-W XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Amanda Wellington and Megan Schutt.

Match Details

AU-W vs WI-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 15th March 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides in Basin Reserve, with the bowlers also bound to get some help off the surface. The pacers will hold the key in the powerplay overs with lots of movement and a bit of extra bounceon on offer. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first and put runs on the board, with 240-250 being par at the venue.

Today’s AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy hasn't fired for Australia in this World Cup, with the Aussie keeper failing to get going in the previous match against New Zealand as well. However, she remains one of the most destructive batters in the competition, with her ability to get her side off to a blazing start being the key. With Healy being due for a big one, she is a must-have in your AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Deandra Dottin: Deandra Dottin gave a good account of herself in West Indies' defeat to India, scoring a quick-fire 62 off just 46 balls. The Windies opener will be keen to continue the same form and given her added value on the bowling front, she is one to keep an eye out for in this game.

All-rounder

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews has been West Indies' go-to player in this series, scoring runs and wickets for fun. While her bowling has been steady, the value she presents with the bat is key for the Windies. With the conditions also suiting her, Matthews is a fine addition to your AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Amanda Wellington: Amanda Wellington has been decent since being drafted into the side with her leg-spin proving to be the perfect foil for Alana King and Tahlia McGrath in the middle overs. In addition to her leg-spin, Wellington can hit the ball long as well, which should hold her in good stead ahead of the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr (WI-W) - 432 points

Rachael Haynes (AU-W) - 251 points

Deandra Dottin (WI-W) - 247 points

Important stats for AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews - 207 runs in 3 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 69.00

Rachael Haynes - 194 runs in3 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 64.67

Alana King - 5 wickets in 3 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 16.60

AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Deandra Dottin, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Megan Schutt, Anisa Mohammed, Amanda Wellington and Alana King.

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Megan Schutt.

AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Deandra Dottin, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Megan Schutt, Shamilia Connell, Amanda Wellington and Alana King.

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Deandra Dottin.

Edited by Samya Majumdar