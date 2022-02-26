AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-Up, Match 2

Australia Women (AU-W) will take on West Indies Women (WI-W) in the second match of the ICC Women’s World Cup warm-ups at the Lincoln Green in Lincoln on Sunday.

The all-important ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 is just a few days away. Teams are getting into shape ahead of the main tournament by playing a series of warm-up games beginning on February 27 and ending on March 2, two days before the World Cup kicks off.

Australia will be high on confidence. They dismantled England in the Ashes, and won the three-match ODI series 3-0. They’ve been in supreme form in almost every department.

Meanwhile, West Indies looked ordinary in their last outing against South Africa. They lost the ODI series 2-1, and will need to put up better performances.

AU-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XIs

AU-W

Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner.

WI-W

Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor (c), Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Shemaine Campbelle (wk).

Match Details

Match: AU-W vs WI-W, ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-Up, Match 2.

Date and Time: February, 27 2022, 1:30 AM IST.

Venue: Lincoln Green, Lincoln.

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be pretty batting-friendly, and high scores are common. Pacers might find some help in the initial stages. Both teams will probably look to bat first after winning the toss.

Today’s AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy is one of the most destructive batters in women’s cricket, and it’s extremely difficult to stop her once she gets going. She has scored 2130 runs at an average of 33.80 and a strike rate of 99.39 in 85 ODIs.

Batters

Beth Mooney is an experienced player who exudes a lot of confidence at the top of the order for Australia. She has amassed 1420 runs from 45 games at an average close to 45. She has two centuries in this format.

Meanwhile, Deandra Dottin is one of the biggest stars in the West Indies team. She is a brilliant all-rounder who has amassed 3528 runs and has collected 69 wickets in 135 ODI games.

All-rounders

Tahila McGrath was in devastating form during the recent series against England, where she was awarded the Player of the Series in the ODIs. She has scored 227 runs, and has also collected 11 wickets in as many ODIs.

Meanwhile, Hayley Matthews is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy team. She has amassed 1504 runs in her ODI career of 61 games. She has also scalped 68 wickets in the format.

Bowlers

Jess Jonassen has plenty of experience, and is a bankable player for Australia. She has 118 wickets to her name in 77 ODIs at an average of below 20 and an economy rate below 4.

Five best players to pick in AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Tahila McGrath (AU-W)

Beth Mooney (AU-W)

Alyssa Healy (AU-W)

Hayley Matthews (WI-W)

Deandra Dottin (WI-W).

Key stats for AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Tahila McGrath: 227 runs and 11 wickets in 11 matches

Beth Mooney: 1420 runs in 45 matches

Alyssa Healy: 2130 runs in 85 matches

Hayley Matthews: 1504 wickets and 68 wickets in 61 matches

Deandra Dottin: 3528 runs and 69 wickets in 135 matches.

AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction

AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Chedean Nation, Deandra Dottin, Meg Lanning, Hayley Matthews, Stefanie Taylor, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Shamilia Connell.

Captain: Tahila McGrath. Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews.

AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Chedean Nation, Deandra Dottin, Meg Lanning, Hayley Matthews, Ellyse Perry, Stefanie Taylor, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman.

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-Captain: Deandra Dottin.

Edited by Bhargav