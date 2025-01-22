AU-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, Match 20

The 20th match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will see Australia Women Under 19 (AU-WU19) squaring off against Nepal Women Under 19 (NEP-WU19) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Wednesday, January 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AU-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Australia Women Under 19 have won their last two matches. They won their last match against Bangladesh Women Under 19 by two wickets. Nepal Women Under 19, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

AU-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 Match Details

The 20th match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will be played on January 22 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-WU19 vs NEP-WU19, 20th match

Date and Time: January 22, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in second innings.

The last match played at this venue was between Nepal Women Under 19 and Scotland Women Under 19, where a total of 147 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

AU-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 Form Guide

AU-WU19 - W W

NEP-WU19 - L L

AU-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 Probable Playing XI

AU-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Kate Pelle, Ines McKeon, Lucy Hamilton, Caoimhe Bray, Eleanor Larosa (c), Hasrat Gill, Chloe Ainsworth, Grace Lyons (wk), Tegan Williamson, Juliette Morton, Amy Hunter

NEP-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Puja Mahato (c), Sony Pakhrin, Tirsana BK, Rachana Chaudhary, Sabitri Dhami, Krishma Gurung, Kusum Godar, Seemana KC, Anu Kadayat, Kiran Kunwar, Sneha Mahara

AU-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Pelle

K Pelle is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. She has smashed 45 runs in the last two matches. S Dhami is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

E Larosa

E Larosa and H Gill are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. E Larosa will bat in the middle order and is in top-notch form. She has taken five wickets in the last two matches. S Praveen is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

C Bray

P Mahato and C Bray are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. C Bray will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She has taken five wickets in the last two matches. Seemana KC is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

T Williamson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Choudhary and T Williamson. Both the players can scalp a lot of wickets on today's pitch. T Williamson will complete her quota of overs and is in top notch form. She has taken three wickets in the last two matches. J Morton is another good bowler for today's match.

AU-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

C Bray

C Bray is in top notch form and has been performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken five wickets in the last two matches.

E Larosa

E Larosa is the most crucial pick from the Australia Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams. She has taken five wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for AU-WU19 vs NEP-WU19, 20th match

E Larosa

C Bray

H Gill

Seemana KC

P Mahato

Australia Women Under 19 vs Nepal Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Australia Women Under 19 vs Nepal Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Pelle

Batters: H Gill, E Larosa

All-rounders: C Bray, C Ainsworth, L Hamilton, Seemana KC, P Mahato

Bowlers: R Chaudhary, J Morton, T Williamson

Australia Women Under 19 vs Nepal Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Pelle

Batters: H Gill, E Larosa

All-rounders: C Bray, L Hamilton, Seemana KC, P Mahato

Bowlers: R Chaudhary, K Gurung, T Williamson, R Sharma

