AA vs ND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Plunket Shield 2021-22 Match 10

Auckland Aces will take on Northern Districts in match number 10 of the Plunket Shield 2021-22 at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland on Friday.

Auckland Aces will be playing their first four-day game of this 2021-22 season. Meanwhile, Northern Districts have had an inconsistent start in the longest format. They have won one and lost one so far.

AA vs ND Probable Playing 11 today

Auckland Aces: Sean Solia, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Robert O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Ben Horne (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak

Northern Districts: Jeet Raval, Henry Cooper, Bharat Popli, Joe Carter (c), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Brett Randell, Neil Wagner

Match Details

Match: AA vs ND

Date & Time: February 4th 2022, 3 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be quite a bit of help for the seamers and the ball might nip around as well. It may assist the spinners as the game progresses.

Today’s AA vs ND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Glenn Phillips can get substantial scores in the middle-order and he can get the runs pretty quickly as well.

Batters

Henry Cooper got a fabulous double hundred in his last first-class game against Otago Volts.

All-rounders

Mitchell Santner can contribute very effectively with both bat and ball and he has a decent record in first-class cricket.

Bowlers

Tim Southee has been in magnificent form in red-ball cricket over the last few years and he recently took seven wickets in the Test series against Bangladesh.

Kyle Jamieson has been super impressive in the last couple of years and has been the breakout star for New Zealand, especially in Test cricket.

Top 5 best players to pick in AA vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team

Tim Southee (ND)

Kyle Jamieson (AA)

Mitchell Santner (ND)

Glenn Phillips (AA)

Henry Cooper (ND)

AA vs ND Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Auckland Aces vs Northern Districts - Plunket Shield 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Jeet Raval, Henry Cooper, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ross ter Braak, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Brett Randell

Captain: Tim Southee Vice-captain: Kyle Jamieson

Dream11 Team for Auckland Aces vs Northern Districts - Plunket Shield 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Robert O’Donnell, Henry Cooper, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson, Brett Randell, Will Somerville

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Mitchell Santner Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips

Edited by Samya Majumdar