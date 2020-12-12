AUK vs WEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD) Match 15 – Dec 13, 2020

Auckland will be up against Wellington in one of three games scheduled in round five of the Ford Trophy 2020-21 at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. After four games, both Auckland and Wellington have just one win apiece in the Ford Trophy this season.

Auckland didn’t have a great start to their Ford Trophy campaign, as they were outplayed in two games in a row. Their batting let them down, as they registered totals that were well below par.

FORD TROPHY | The ACES go again tomorrow at the Outer Oval in the first of two matches against @cricketwgtninc



First ball at 11 AM. See you at @edenparknz 🏏 #FordTrophy #FollowSuit ⚪️🔵https://t.co/74mppzpnH5 — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) December 11, 2020

However, they bounced back in their third Ford Trophy game against Otago, defending 246 runs, before going down to the same team when they failed to defend 224.

REPORT | Not our day at the Outer Oval. Otago take a comfortable victory.



Back on Sunday to take on @cricketwgtninc.#FordTrophy #FollowSuit 🔵⚪️https://t.co/QEvY1WA6NP — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) December 8, 2020

On the other hand, Wellington also lost their first two Ford Trophy games this season, with both losses coming against Canterbury. They were shot out for 119 in their first Ford Trophy 2020-21 game before they fell 31 runs short in the next.

Wellington did make a decent comeback in their third game in the competition when they hunted down a 263-run target with ten balls to spare. However, their last game in the Ford Trophy was washed out. With six points in their kitty, they are currently fourth in the league table.

Both these teams will be desperate for momentum, as the race for the top three heats up in the 2020-21 Ford Trophy.

2020-21 Ford Trophy: Squads to choose from

Auckland: Robert O’Donnell, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Martin Guptill, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Will O’Donnell, Ollie Pringle, Brad Rodden, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak.

Wellington: Fraser Colson, Finn Allen, Jakob Bhula, Andrew Fletcher, Jamie Gibson, Nick Greenwood, James Hartshorn, Lauchie Johns, Trophy Johnson, Adam Leonard, Iain McPeake, Michael Snedden, Peter Younghusband.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Auckland: Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, William O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Brad Rodden, Danru Ferns, William Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Louis Delport, Ben Lister.

Wellington: Lauchie Johns (wk), Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Nick Greenwood/Finn Allen, Troy Johnson, Fraser Colson (c), Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Ian McPeake, Michael Snedden, James Hartshorn.

Match Details

Match: Auckland vs Wellington

Date: December 11th 2020, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

Pitch Report

The Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland in the Ford Trophy has produced some good cricket and a sporting contest between bat and ball. The par score is likely to be around 270-280 runs, and more of the same could be expected in this Ford Trophy game too.

New Zealand ODD 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AUK vs WEL)

Dream11 team for Auckland vs Wellington - New Zealand ODD.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Horne, William O’Donnell, Jakob Bhula, Fraser Colson, Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Ross ter Braak, William Somerville, Ian McPeake.

Captain: William O’Donnell. Vice-captain: Jakob Bhula.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lauchie Johns, William O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnellm Jakob Bhula, Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Peter Younghusband, William Somerville, Ian McPeake, Michael Snedden, Louis Delport.

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Peter Younghusband.