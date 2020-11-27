The Ford Trophy 2020-21: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

The 50th edition of The Ford Trophy will be organized across multiple venues in New Zealand between November 29, 2020 and March 5, 2021.

A total of six teams will feature in this three-month tournament. The teams are Wellington, Auckland, Northern Knights, Central Districts, Otago and Canterbury.

Each team will play nine games during the league stage. The team which finishes on the second and third spot will play an elimination final on March 3 while the team that finishes atop the table will go straight into the final.

The winner of the elimination final will meet the table topper in the summit clash on March 5.

The Ford Trophy 2020-21 Fixtures & Venue

November 29, Sunday (Round 1)

Northern Knights vs Auckland (Cobham Oval, Whangarei)

Central Districts vs Otago (Pukekura Park, New Plymouth)

Canterbury vs Wellington (Hagley Oval, Christchurch)

December 1, Tuesday (Round 2)

Northern Knights vs Auckland (Cobham Oval, Whangarei)

Central Districts vs Otago (Pukekura Park, New Plymouth)

Canterbury vs Wellington (Rangiora Recreation Ground, Rangiora)

December 6, Sunday (Round 3)

Central Districts vs Wellington (Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland)

Canterbury vs Northern Knights (Hagley Oval, Christchurch)

Auckland vs Otago (Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North)

December 8, Tuesday (Round 4)

Auckland vs Otago (Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland)

Canterbury vs Northern Knights (Hagley Oval, Christchurch)

Central Districts vs Wellington (Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North)

December 13, Sunday (Round 5)

Central Districts vs Canterbury (Pukekura Park, New Plymouth)

Otago vs Northern Knights (University Oval, Dunedin)

Auckland vs Wellington (Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland)

December 15, Tuesday (Round 6)

Auckland vs Wellington (Pukekura Park, New Plymouth)

Otago vs Northern Knights (University Oval, Dunedin)

Central Districts vs Canterbury (Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland)

February 19, Friday (Round 7)

Wellington vs Northern Knights (Basin Reserve, Wellington)

Auckland vs Central Districts (Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland)

Otago vs Canterbury (Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown)

February 21, Sunday (Round 8)

Wellington vs Northern Knights (Basin Reserve, Wellington)

Auckland vs Central Districts (Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland)

Otago vs Canterbury (Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown)

February 26, Friday (Round 9)

Canterbury vs Auckland (Basin Reserve, Wellington)

Northern Knights vs Central Districts (Seddon Park, Hamilton)

Wellington vs Otago (Rangiora Recreation Ground, Rangiora)

February 28, Sunday (Round 10)

Wellington vs Otago (Basin Reserve, Wellington)

Northern Knights vs Central Districts (Seddon Park, Hamilton)

Canterbury vs Auckland (Rangiora Recreation Ground, Rangiora)

March 3, Wednesday

2 vs 3 (Elimination Final)

March 5, Friday

1 vs Winner of Elimination Final (Final)

*All matches begin at 3:30 AM IST

The Ford Trophy 2020-21 Live streaming details

The Ford Trophy 2020-21 Squads

Auckland

Glenn Phillips, Ben Horne, Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Grame Beghin, Robert O'Donnell, Willaim O'Donnell, Olly Pringle, Craig Cachopa, Sean Solia, Mark Champman, Danru Ferns, William Somerville, Ben Lister, Matt McEwan, Jamie Brown.

Otago

Max Chu, Mitch Renwick, Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Dale Phillips, Nick Kelly, Camden Hawkins, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Jarrod Mckay, Dean Foxcroft, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith.

Wellington

Tom Blundell, Lauchie Johns, Devon Conway, Andrew Fletcher, Troy Johnson, Fraser Colson, Jimmy Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Peter Younghusband, Jamie Gibson, Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek, Ben Sears, Ollie Newton, Iain Mcpeake, Michael Snedden.

Northern Knights

BJ Watling, Tim Seifert, Peter Bocok, Kane Williamson, Anton Devich, Joe Carter, Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Hampton, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell, Zak Gibson, James Baker, Joe Walker, Matt Fisher.

Central Districts

Dane Cleaver, Bayley Wiggins, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Ben Smith, Greg Hay, Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, George Worker, Doug Bracewell, Brad Schmulian, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Liam Dudding, Ryan Watson, Joey Field, Stefan Hook, Jayden Lennox, Ben Stoyanoff.

Canterbury

Tom Latham, Cam Fletcher, Tyler Lortan, Henry Nicholls, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Fraser Sheat, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Andrew Hazeldine, Edward Nuttall, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Jackson Latham, Sean Davey, Theo Van Woerkom, Tom Latham.