AUM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for International Master League 2025, Match 15

The 15th match of the International Master League 2025 will see Australia Masters (AUM) squaring off against England Masters (ENM) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday, March 12.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

This match is very crucial to decide the other two playoff teams who will play against India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters. Australia Masters have won two of their last four matches. They won their last match against South Africa Masters by 137 runs. England Masters, on the other hand, are last in the points table as they have won none of their four matches.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

AUM vs ENM Match Details

The 15th match of the International Master League 2025 will be played on March 12 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUM vs ENM, 15th Match

Date and Time: 12th March 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. The last match played at this venue was between South Africa Masters and West Indies Masters, where a total of 371 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

AUM vs ENM Form Guide

AUM - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

ENM - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

AUM vs ENM Probable Playing XI

AUM Playing XI

No injury updates

Shane Watson (c), Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk (wk), Daniel Christian, Nathan Reardon, Ben Cutting, Ben Laughlin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Bryce McGain, Ben Hilfenhaus

ENM Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Mustard (wk), Tim Ambrose, Eoin Morgan (c), Darren Maddy, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Tim Bresnan, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Boyd Rankin

AUM vs ENM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Ben Dunk

Ben Dunk is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent matches. He has smashed 237 runs in the last four matches. Tim Ambrose is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Shane Watson

Shane Watson and Callum Ferguson are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Shane Watson is a hard hitter who will open the innings for his team. He played exceptionally well in the recent matches. He has smashed 355 runs in the last four matches. Eoin Morgan is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Daniel Christian

Chris Schofield and Daniel Christian are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Daniel Christian will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 66 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last four matches. Ben Cutting is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Ben Laughlin

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Xavier Doherty and Ben Laughlin. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Ben Laughlin has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 7 wickets in the last three matches. Chris Tremlett is another good bowler for today's match.

AUM vs ENM match captain and vice-captain choices

Shane Watson

Shane Watson is one of the most crucial picks from the Australia Masters as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 355 runs in the last four matches.

Ben Dunk

Ben Dunk is another crucial pick from the Australia Masters squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 237 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for AUM vs ENM, 15th Match

Ben Dunk

Ben Laughlin

Shane Watson

Callum Ferguson

Daniel Christian

Australia Masters vs England Masters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Australia Masters vs England Masters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Mustard, B Dunk, T Ambrose

Batters: S Watson, C Ferguson, E Morgan

All-rounders: D Christian, C Schofield

Bowlers: C Tremlett, B Laughlin, X Doherty

Australia Masters vs England Masters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Dunk, T Ambrose

Batters: S Watson, C Ferguson

All-rounders: D Christian, C Schofield

Bowlers: C Tremlett, B Laughlin, X Doherty, B McGain, M Panesar

