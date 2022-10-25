AUM vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 7 & 8

The American University of Malta (AUM) will lock horns with Gozo (GOZ) in the seventh and eighth matches of the ECS T10 Malta at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Tuesday, October 25. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at AUM vs GOZ Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Prediction, pitch reports and more.

The American University of Malta have lost both of their last two matches and will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament. Gozo, on the other hand, have one of their last two games.

The American University of Malta will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Gozo is a relatively better team and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AUM vs GOZ Match Details

The seventh & eighth matches of the ECS T10 match will be played on October 25 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 5.00 pm and 7.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUM vs GOZ, Match 7 & 8

Date and Time: October 25, 2022, 5.00 pm & 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta was between Msida Warriors and Gozo, where a total of 127 runs were scored in 19.5 overs at a loss of 20 wickets. The pitch looks well-balanced and offers various opportunities to both batters and bowlers.

AUM vs GOZ Form Guide

AUM - L L

GOZ - L W

AUM vs GOZ Probable Playing XI

AUM Playing XI

No injury updates..

Zoheb Malek, Tarak Shah, Darshit Patankar (wk), Jitesh Patel (c), Abhishek Prajapati, Abhishek Kuntala, Mohit Panchal, Cindu Jen, Mehboob Ali, Gaurav Joshi, and Gulfam Akram.

GOZ Playing XI

No injury updates.

Senthil Raj, Indika Thilan Perera (wk), Jerin Jacob, Maneesh Martin, Milton Devasia, Abdul Raheem, Ashwin Sivan, Raj Shrestha, Stivey Roy, Aji Wilson, and Mohammed Rafeeque.

AUM vs GOZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Shah

T Shah is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the middle order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. He is also doing well behind the stumps and can earn additional points from catches.

Batters

Z Malek

M Panchal and Z Malek are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Martin has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Prajapati

S Sasikumar and A Prajapati are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. M Patel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Kuntala

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Patel and A Kuntala. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Anthony is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AUM vs GOZ match captain and vice-captain choices

A Prajapati

A Prajapati will bat in the top order and complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy in the head-to-head leagues. He has already smashed 38 runs and taken two wickets in the last two games.

S Sasikumar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Sasikumar the captain of the grand league teams as he has bowled well in the last few matches. He has already smashed 15 runs and picked up two wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for AUM vs GOZ, Match 7 & 8

A Prajapati

S Sasikumar

A Kuntala

J Paulson

Z Malek

American University of Malta vs Gozo Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 good all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

American University of Malta vs Gozo Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

American University of Malta vs Gozo Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: T Shah, I Perera

Batters: M Martin, Z Malek, M Panchal

All-rounders: S Sasikumar, A Prajapati, M Patel

Bowlers: A Anthony, A Kuntala, J Patel

American University of Malta vs Gozo Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

American University of Malta vs Gozo Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Patankar

Batters: M Martin, Z Malek, J Jacob, A Abhilash

All-rounders: S Sasikumar, A Prajapati, J Paulson

Bowlers: S Roy, A Kuntala, M Ali

