AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for ICC Mens World Cup 2023, Match 39

Match 39 of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will see Australia (AUS) squaring off against Afghanistan (AFG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 7.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The comeback shown by Australia after two consecutive losses is no less than a heroic tale in itself. Now, they are the clear favorites of finishing in the top three. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have surprised everyone with their performance and surprisingly they are also in the race to finish in the fourth position.

Afghanistan's chances of winning this match seem very less since Australia are in their prime form.

AUS vs AFG Match Details

The 39th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be played on November 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 2:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs AFG, Match 39

Date and Time: November 7, 2023, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is well balanced where both batters and pacers are crucial. The ground is not too big, so players are able to play lofty shots easily thanks to the pitch conditions. The last match played here was the intense match between India and Sri Lanka, where a total of 412 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

AUS vs AFG Form Guide

AUS - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

AFG - Won 4 of their last 7 matches

AUS vs AFG Probable Playing XI

AUS Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell are unavailable

David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

AFG Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Gurbaz

R Gurbaz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is handling the batting lineup of the Afghanistan team and is expected to play well in today's match. J Inglis is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Warner

T Head and D Warner are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the openers are expected to trash Afghanistan's bowling unit. S Smith is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Omarzai

A Omarzai and M Nabi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the middle order and also complete their quota of overs. M Stoinis is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Zampa

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Zampa and M Starc. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. R Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AUS vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

D Warner

D Warner is back in his prime form scoring runs in every match of the tournament. He can easily use the batting surface of this pitch to his advantage and therefore becomes the best captaincy option. He has smashed 428 runs in the last seven matches of the season.

T Head

Since the pitch is expected to help the opening batters, you can make T Head the captain of your team. He can easily smash Afghanistan bowlers in the powerplay and score a quick half-century. He smashed 109 runs in just 67 balls in the match against New Zealand.

5 Must-Picks for AUS vs AFG, Match 39

T Head

D Warner

A Zampa

R Khan

A Omarzai

Australia vs Afghanistan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Australia vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz

Batters: D Warner, S Smith, M Labuschagne, T Head

All-rounders: A Omarzai

Bowlers: M Starc, J Hazlewood, P Cummins, A Zampa, R Khan

Australia vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz

Batters: D Warner, S Smith, T Head

All-rounders: A Omarzai, M Nabi

Bowlers: M Starc, J Hazlewood, P Cummins, A Zampa, R Khan