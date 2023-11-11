AUS vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s World Cup 2023 match – Nov 11, 2023

Australia take on Bangladesh in the 43rd match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on a doubleheader Saturday (November 11) at the MCA Stadium in Pune. This match is pretty much a dead rubber in terms of the World Cup, with the England-Pakistan contest that follows having more at stake in that regard.

However, Bangladesh still have a Champions Trophy qualification spot to play for, while the Aussies will want to put in a more dominant performance after getting comfortably outplayed by Afghanistan, only to be saved by a 'Big Show' epic.

Maxwell should likely be rested after his heroic efforts, with one of the seamers likely to get a breather for the Aussies. For Bangladesh, Shakib's absence due to a finger injury right after a match where he returned to form is a big miss, especially with Bangladesh cricket likely to be under the scanner after the 'Timed-out' debate.

While the Aussies will enter this match as the favorites, Bangladesh have a reputation of creating upsets at the World Cup, and they're yet to cause one in this edition; this could well be that game. Let's now look at some interesting Dream11 differentials to consider for your teams.

Mushfiqur Rahim has a stellar record against Australia in ODI cricket, and it's largely because of the unbeaten hundred he scored against the mighty Aussies, albeit in a losing cause, in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

He hasn't had a particularly great World Cup 2023, however, and has scored only 181 runs in eight matches at an average of 25.9, sub-par numbers for a player of his standard.

However, on what should be a good batting track in Pune, Rahim will have to assume leadership and bat responsibly in Shakib's absence, and that should see him protect his wickets and give him a good chance of getting a half-century or even more.

He's also a very safe wicketkeeper capable of contributing points from behind the stumps. Litton Das is the most popular keeper option on Dream11, and going with Rahim instead could reward managers.

Arguably the most fluent Steve Smith has looked with the bat in this World Cup was against India in their opening game.

Steve Smith missed Australia's last match after suffering a bout of vertigo, and you can bet that he's itching to get back to the middle with a bat in hand against Bangladesh. Smith hasn't really got going in this World Cup, with a 71 against the Netherlands his best effort so far.

Numbers of 205 runs in seven matches doesn't do justice to the player he is, and he'll want to get some momentum behind him with a solid outing in this match. The thing with technically solid and historically proven run-getters is that once they get their rhythm back, there is no stopping them, and this little one-game break for Smith could prove to be a blessing in disguise.

He's unlikely to bat in his preferred No. 3 slot, but he can create a pretty good impact even one spot below. His ownership is into single digits, and whenever a batter of his stature has ownership numbers that low, it's an opportunity for a Dream11 differential pick.

Injuries have forced the Aussies to use the depth of their 15-man squad, but the one player who hasn't featured so far is pace-bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott. He could get a look-in here as the Aussies might rest one of their three front-line seamers, even their skipper Pat Cummins (after his marathon knock against Afghanistan).

Abbott can operate at all stages of the match, but being a seamer, he should definitely get some overs at the death, and that's when his chances of picking up wickets should be the highest.

He should be the bowler the Bangladesh batters target amidst the accuracy of the likes of Hazlewood and Zampa, and that's what makes him a dangerous wicket-taker in this match, as taking him on won't be as easy as they think.

Bowlers playing against struggling batting lineups have very high point ceilings, especially a differential like Abbott who could have a field day against Bangladesh.