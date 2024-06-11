AUS vs NAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 11, 2024  

Australia (AUS) and Namibia (NAM) will cross swords in a Group B match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday, June 11. The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua will host the contest.

Australia have won both their matches thus far, but would want to seal their berth in the Super 8s with a victory. Namibia, on the other, are in third position on the points table and need a win to strengthen their chances of progressing.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the AUS vs NAM game:

#3 Marcus Stoinis (AUS) – 7.5 credits

Australia v Oman - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Marcus Stoinis has stepped up for Australia with both bat and ball in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup. In two matches, he has scored 97 runs at an average of 97 and a strike rate of 183.01, with a top score of 67*. Stoinis has also taken four wickets at an economy rate of 7.16, making him a good candidate for the position of captain or vice-captain in your AUS vs NAM Dream11 team.

#2 David Warner (AUS) – 8.5 credits

West Indies v Australia warm-up - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

David Warner has been amongst the runs thus far in the tournament. In two games, the left-handed batter has racked up 95 runs at an average of 47.50 and a strike rate of 141.79, including a top score of 56. Having played well in successive games, the veteran opening batter will be high on confidence, making him an excellent option as captain or vice-captain of your AUS vs NAM Dream11 team.

#1 Adam Zampa (AUS) – 8.5 credits

West Indies v Australia warm-up - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Adam Zampa has not given away much while bowling in the middle overs. The leg-spinner has picked up four wickets from two games at a miserly economy rate of 6.50. The Namibian batters won't find it easy to get Zampa away. For these reasons, he is our top pick as captain or vice-captain of your AUS vs NAM Dream11 team.

