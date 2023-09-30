AUS vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Mens World Cup Warm-Up Matches, 5th ODI

The 5th ODI match of the ICC Men's World Cup warm-up matches will see Australia (AUS) square off against the Netherlands (NED) at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, September 30.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs NED Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best playerpicks,s and the pitch report.

Australia lost their last ODI series against India by 2-1, though they made a powerful comeback in the last ODI. The Netherlands, on the other hand, played their last ODI against Sri Lanka, where they lost the match by 128 runs.

The Netherlands will give it their all to win the match, but Australia are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AUS vs NED Match Details

The 5th ODI match of the ICC Men's World Cup warm-up matches will be played on September 30 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs NED, 5th ODI

Date and Time: 30th September 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Pacers will play an important role on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

AUS vs NED Form Guide

AUS - Will be playing their first match

NED - Will be playing their first match

AUS vs NED Probable Playing XI

AUS Playing XI

T Head is unavailable for this match

Steve Smith, David Warner, M Labuschagne, M Stoinis, M Marsh, G Maxwell, C Green, A Carey (wk), A Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins ©

NED Playing XI

No injury updates

W Barresi, M O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, N Croes, Vikramjit Singh, Saqib Zulfiqar, R Klein, S Edwards (c), AT Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt

AUS vs NED Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Edwards

S Edwards is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match, as he plays spin very well and has a high chance of scoring today. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Carey is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Marsh

D Warner and M Marsh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Smith played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B De Leede

G Maxwell and B De Leede are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Ackermann is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Starc

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Hazlewood and M Starc. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Cummins is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AUS vs NED match captain and vice captain choices

M Marsh

M Marsh is back in top-notch form. In this form, ignoring him as captain may not be the best option.

M Starc

Since the pitch is expected to assist Australia pacers, you can make M Starc the captain of your team. He is too good a player to not take wickets on this pitch against the Netherlands.

5 Must-Picks for AUS vs NED, 5th ODI

J Hazlewood

D Warner

M Marsh

G Maxwell

M Starc

Australia vs Netherlands Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be green, it is advisable to pick a good number of pacers. Making them the captain or vice captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Australia vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Edwards

Batters: M Marsh, D Warner, S Smith

All-rounders: C Ackermann, G Maxwell, M Stoinis, B De Leede

Bowlers: J Hazlewood, P Cummins, M Starc

Australia vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Edwards

Batters: M Marsh, D Warner, M Labuschagne

All-rounders: C Ackermann, G Maxwell, B De Leede

Bowlers: J Hazlewood, P Cummins, M Starc, A Zampa