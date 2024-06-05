AUS vs OMN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 6, 2024  

Australia (AUS) and Oman (OMN) will cross swords in a Group B match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, June 5 (Thursday, June 6 in India). The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, will host the contest.

Australia, the 2021 champions, have a strong squad at their disposal and will go into their match against Oman as the firm favorites. Oman lost to Namibia in the Super Over and will be looking to make amends.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the AUS vs OMN game:

#3 Mitchell Starc (AUS) – 9 credits

Australia v Pakistan - Men's 2nd Test: Previews

Mitchell Starc should be picked in Dream11 teams for the AUS vs OMN match. The left-arm pacer will go into the match after a couple of stupendous performances in the IPL Qualifier 1 and Final.

In 60 T20Is, the veteran has picked up 74 wickets at an economy rate of 7.67 with a four-wicket haul to his name. If he hits the right channel, Oman batters would find themselves in trouble.

#2 Adam Zampa (AUS) – 9 credits

West Indies v Australia Warm-Up - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Adam Zampa is currently the all-time leading wicket-taker for Australia in Men’s T20Is. In 80 T20Is, he has picked up 92 wickets at an economy rate of 7.28 with a four-wicket haul and a five-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

In T20 World Cups, Zampa has taken 23 wickets from 14 games at an economy rate of 6.12. Zampa should be a part of AUS vs OMN Dream11 teams.

#1 Travis Head (AUS) – 8 credits

India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 5

Travis Head has been in incredible form and is expected to pose a huge threat to the Oman bowlers. The left-handed batter has been amongst the runs regardless of the format he has played in.

After his match-winning hundred in the ODI World Cup final, he finished among the top run-scorers in the IPL. Fantasy users should not leave Head out of their AUS vs OMN Dream11 teams.

