AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction: 3 Differentials you can pick for today's 2025 Champions Trophy Match - February 25, 2025

The seventh match of the 2025 Champions Trophy will happen on February 25 between Australia and South Africa. It is a rematch of the second semifinal of the 2023 ODI World Cup, where the Aussies prevailed over the Proteas in a close encounter at the Eden Gardens.

South Africa will be out for revenge when they take the field against Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. It is the second match in Group B for both nations in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy mega event.

Australia won their first match against England by five wickets in Lahore. Meanwhile, South Africa started their tournament with a 107-run win against Afghanistan in Karachi.

Both teams will take the field in Rawalpindi for the first time in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Ahead of the big game, here's a look at the three players who can prove to be differentials in the Dream11 fantasy contests.

#3 Steve Smith (AUS) (BAT)

Australian captain Steve Smith could not make the most out of the batter-friendly conditions in Lahore during the 2025 Champions Trophy match against England. The right-handed batter lost his wicket to Mark Wood after scoring five runs.

Smith is a quality player. He regained his form in Tests during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and also hit a century in the Big Bash League 2024/25 season. Hence, there is a huge possibility of Smith recording a big score in the ODI format soon as well.

The Aussie skipper has two ODI centuries against South Africa. It should not be a surprise if he ends up recording his third ton against the Proteas in Rawalpindi.

#2 Wiaan Mulder (SA) (ALL)

Wiaan Mulder is one of the most underrated cricketers in the South African team. He belongs to the rare category of players who can bowl 10 overs and also smash a few big hits with the willow when needed by the team.

During South Africa's first match in the 2025 Champions Trophy against Afghanistan, Mulder first scored an unbeaten six-ball 12 and followed it up with a fine spell of 2/36 in nine overs. He earned 96 fantasy points despite not being a popular pick, thereby showing why he can prove to be a differential in the Dream11 contests.

#1 Spencer Johnson (AUS) (BOWL)

Quite a few fans will be skeptical about picking Spencer Johnson in their fantasy teams after his forgettable Champions Trophy debut against England. The left-arm fast bowler opened the bowling and returned with figures of 0/54 in seven overs.

However, those fans should note that the pitch in Lahore was a batting paradise. England scored 351 in that game, while Australia scored 356. The conditions in Rawalpindi will be different from Lahore.

In the match between New Zealand and Bangladesh hosted by Rawalpindi, the run rate was in the range of four to five runs per over only. Hence, a bowler like Johnson can build pressure and take multiple wickets.

