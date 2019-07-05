AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - July 6th, 2019

As the league phase of what has been a highly entertaining World Cup 2019 comes to an end, defending champions Australia look to seal the top spot in the table as they play South Africa in one of the most awaited clash which will take place at Old Trafford.

Although the league table would suggest otherwise, both teams are equally matched in the resources with the likes of Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada matching their counterparts in terms of talent.

While Australia have completely blown away oppositions with their aggressive approach, South Africa have once again stumbled under pressure with no South African batsman posting a hundred in the tournament.

Come Saturday, South Africa would be bidding adieu to a couple of stalwarts in Imran Tahir, Hashim Amla and JP Duminy as they seek to build towards the future and aim to claim an unlikely win over a red-hot Australian side led by Aaron Finch.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson.

South Africa

Faf du Plessis(C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen

Playing XI Updates

Australia

Despite being the first team to qualify for the semi-finals, Australia wouldn't be taking this match lightly with the top spot in their sights. Glenn Maxwell's participation for this game is highly unlikely which could see Peter Handscomb play this game after replacing Shaun Marsh in the World Cup squad.

The rest of the side should remain the same with the top four of Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, David Warner and Usman Khawaja in fine form while Mitchell Starc's haul of 24 wickets in eight games is the highest in the tournament.

The balance in the side is provided by the all-round abilities of Marcus Stoinis, who has only shown glimpses so far of what he is capable of contributing on both fronts.

Possible XI: Finch(C), Warner, Khawaja, Smith, Handscomb/Maxwell, Stoinis, Carey(WK), Cummins, Starc, Lyon and Behrendorff.

South Africa

After a good win over Sri Lanka in their previous game, South Africa aren't expected to make many changes with Dwaine Pretorius putting in a man of the match performance with the ball.

Their batting hasn't stood up with Hashim Amla unable to score freely while the duo of Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock haven't done enough to justify their talents and lofty standards. Kagiso Rabada will remain their biggest weapon with the ball while the experience of Rassie van der Dussen and JP Duminy is sure to come in handy in this match.

Possible XI: Amla, de Kock(WK), du Plessis(C), Markram, Dussen, Duminy, Phehlukwayo, Morris, Pretorius, Tahir and Rabada

Match Details

Australia vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 45

6th July 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The weather should remain clear for the day with showers expected in the morning. This could result in more help for the pacers while the spinners should also a say in what is a decent wicket to bat on.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Although Alex Carey was in top form against the Kiwis last week, Quinton de Kock is the preferred option with the southpaw looking to end a disappointing campaign on a high. With two fifties to his name, De Kock should score some runs at the top of the order considering his record against the likes of Starc and Cummins over his career.

Batsmen: Two of Australia's top four is a must with all of them in very good form although David Warner's record against the Proteas is noteworthy. Along with them, Faf du Plessis is also a decent option to have in the side while the likes of Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla are also in the running for a place in the fantasy team.

Allrounders: Andile Phehlukwayo has been one of South Africa's best players with his clever variations accounting for a few big wickets this tournament. He is a worth-while option for this game while Marcus Stoinis is also a good option with Glenn Maxwell not expected to play in the game. Going on current form, Dwaine Pretorius is also a decent selection so as to facilitate the selections of more established players.

Bowlers: With 24 wickets this tournament, Mitchell Starc leads the wicket-takers charts and is a must have in the side along with Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada with the conditions also favouring swing bowling. One of Jason Behrendorff or Imran Tahir should also suffice if one were to go in with an extra bowling option.

Captain: Quinton de Kock and Steven Smith are due for a big score this World Cup and should make good use of the opportunity on Saturday. While the aforementioned duo are great options for captaincy, David Warner's form is also too good to ignore for double points.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Steven Smith, David Warner, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff and Kagiso Rabada. Captain: Steven Smith, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius, Imran Tahir, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Pat Cummins