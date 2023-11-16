AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Mens World Cup 2023, Semi Final 2

The 2nd semi-final match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will see Australia (AUS) squaring off against South Africa (SA) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams ended the league stage with seven wins out of nine matches, but South Africa ended second due to a better net run rate. Now, they will play for a spot in the Finals against the Indian team.

Predicting the winner in such matches is very difficult, so one should make a balanced team. Still, Australia looks a tough opponent as per their record in knockouts of ICC tournaments.

AUS vs SA Match Details

The 2nd Semi Final match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be played on November 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs SA, Semi Final 2

Date and Time: 16th November 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is well balanced where both batters and pacers are crucial. The ground is not too big, so players are able to play lofty shots easily thanks to the pitch conditions. The last match played here was the intense match between Pakistan and England, where a total of 581 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

AUS vs SA Form Guide

AUS - Won 7 of their last 9 matches

SA - Won 7 of their last 9 matches

AUS vs SA Probable Playing XI

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates

David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

SA Playing XI

No injury updates

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

AUS vs SA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Q De Kock

Q De Kock is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will be most probably playing his last World Cup and is expected to perform well in today's match. H Klassen is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Warner

R Van Der Dussen and D Warner are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. M Marsh is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Maxwell

A Markram and G Maxwell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. M Jansen is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Zampa

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Zampa and G Coetzee. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. K Maharaj is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AUS vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

D Warner

D Warner is back in his prime form scoring runs in every match of the tournament. He can easily use the batting surface of this pitch to his advantage and therefore becomes the best captaincy option. He has earned 711 points in the last nine matches of the season.

Q De Kock

Since the pitch is expected to help the opening batters, you can make Q De Kock the captain of your team. Given his form, he is likely to see Australian bowlers through ease and score a quick half century. He has earned 930 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for AUS vs SA, Semi Final 2

D Warner

A Zampa

G Maxwell

G Coetzee

Q De Kock

Australia vs South Africa Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Australia vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Q De Kock (c)

Batters: D Warne (vc), M Marsh, S Smith, R Van Der Dussen

All-rounders: A Markram, M Jansen, G Maxwell

Bowlers: A Zampa, G Coetzee, K Maharaj

Australia vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Q De Kock

Batters: D Warner (c), M Marsh, R Van Der Dussen

All-rounders: A Markram, M Jansen, G Maxwell (vc), A Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: A Zampa, G Coetzee, K Maharaj