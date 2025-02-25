AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Champions Trophy 2025, Match 7

The seventh match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will see Australia (AUS) squaring off against South Africa (SA) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, February 25. Here's all you need to know about the AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Ad

Whosoever wins today's match will seal a spot in the semi-final. Australia won their first match against England by five wickets. South Africa, meanwhile, won their first match against Afghanistan by 107 runs as Ryan Rickelton smashed a century. Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma smashed half centuries in the last match.

The two teams have played 110 head-to-head matches. South Africa have won 55, while Australia have managed 51 wins. One match ended without a result, while three were tied.

Ad

Trending

AUS vs SA Match Details

The seventh match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on February 25 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi at 2:30 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AUS vs SA, 7th Match

Date and Time: February 25, 2025; 2:30 p.m. IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi is flat and good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in the initial overs. Chasing is comfortable, as dew is usually expected. The last ODI here between New Zealand and Bangladesh saw 476 runs scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

Ad

AUS vs SA Form Guide

AUS - W

SA - W

AUS vs SA Probable Playing XIs

AUS

No injury update

Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

SA

No injury update

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Ad

AUS vs SA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ryan Rickelton

Rickelton is the best wicketkeeper pick. He was in exceptional form in recent ODIs. He smashed 103 off 106 in the last match against Afghanistan. Josh Inglis is another good option.

Batters

Travis Head

Rassie van der Dussen and Head are the two best batter picks. Head is in top form and could spell trouble South African bowlers. He has scored 368 runs and taken five wickets in 13 head-to-head matches at an average of around 31. Marnus Labuschagne is another good option.

Ad

All-rounders

Matt Short

Aiden Markram and Matt Short are the best all-rounder picks. Markram has scored 412 runs and taken a wicket in 11 head-to-head matches. Glenn Maxwell is another good option.

Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada

The top bowler picks are Adam Zampa and Kagiso Rabada, who has taken 30 wickets in 16 head-to-head matches. Ben Dwarshuis is another good option.

AUS vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Head is the most crucial pick from Australia, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He bats in the top order and might bowl a few overs.

Ad

Matt Short

Short is another crucial pick from the Australia squad. He's in top form and expected to play a crucial role. He has scored 260 runs in 14 ODIs at an average of around 22.

Five must-picks for AUS vs SA, 7th match

Aiden Markram

Travis Head

Matt Short

Ryan Rickelton

Rassie van der Dussen

Australia vs South Africa Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ad

Australia vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantast suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Inglis, R Rickelton

Ad

Batters: T Head, R van der Dussen, M Labuschagne

All-rounders: G Maxwell, M Short, M Jansen, A Markram

Bowlers: K Rabada, A Zampa

Australia vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Inglis, R Rickelton

Ad

Batters: T Bavuma, R van der Dussen, S Smith, T Head

All-rounders: M Short, M Jansen, A Markram

Bowlers: N Ellis, B Dwarshuis

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback