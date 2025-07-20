AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia Tour of West Indies 2025, 1st T20I

The first T20I match of the Australia Tour of West Indies 2025 will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston on Monday, July 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Australia played their last T20I series in November 2024 against Pakistan, which they won 3-0. The West Indies, on the other hand, won their last T20I series against Ireland 1-0.

The two teams have played a total of 22 head-to-head matches. Both teams have won 11 matches each.

AUS vs WI Match Details

The first T20I match of the Australia Tour of West Indies 2025 will be played on July 21 at Sabina Park in Kingston. The game will be played at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs WI, 1st T20I Match

Date and Time: 21st July, 2025, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sabina Park in Kingston is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first. There are more opportunities for death over bowlers at this venue. Fans can expect a high-scoring match today.

AUS vs WI Form Guide

AUS - Will be playing their first match

WI - Will be playing their first match

AUS vs WI Probable Playing XI

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates

Jake Fraser McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

WI Playing XI

No injury updates

Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

AUS vs WI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent T20 matches, including the IPL. Shai Hope is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Mitchell Marsh

Evin Lewis and Mitchell Marsh are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Mitchell Marsh is an exceptional batter who has smashed a lot of runs in the domestic season. Sherfane Rutherford is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell and Andre Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Maxwell will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. Romario Shepherd is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Adam Zampa

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott. Both can take a lot of wickets on this pitch. Zampa was in great form in the recent T20I matches. Akeal Hosein is another good bowler pick for today's match.

AUS vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh is one of the most crucial picks from Australia as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He was in top-notch form in the recent domestic matches, too.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is another crucial pick from Australia as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He is in great form and expected to perform once again.

5 Must-Picks for AUS vs WI, 1st T20I Match

Glenn Maxwell

Mitchell Marsh

Andre Russell

Josh Inglis

Shai Hope

Australia vs West Indies Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Australia vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Hope, J Inglis

Batters: M Marsh

All-rounders: G Maxwell, A Russell, J Holder, R Shepherd

Bowlers: S Abbott, A Zampa, B Dwarshius, A Hosein

Australia vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Hope, J Inglis

Batters: M Marsh

All-rounders: G Maxwell, A Russell, J Holder, R Shepherd, R Chase, R Connolly

Bowlers: S Abbott, A Zampa

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

