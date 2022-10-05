AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st T20I

Australia (AUS) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the first T20I at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Wednesday, October 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUS vs WI 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Australia will begin their final leg of the T20 World Cup preparations with a series against West Indies. Although they lost their previous series to India, Australia will start as the favorites with the likes of David Warner and Mitchell Starc returning to the squad.

The Windies, meanwhile, will be keen to get some much-needed momentum ahead of the World Cup. While they will be without Shimron Hetmyer, who has been replaced by Shamarh Brook, West Indies have a talented side at their disposal. With both teams eyeing a win, a cracking game is on the cards in Queensland.

AUS vs WI Match Details, 1st T20I

The first T20I between Australia and West Indies will be played on October 5 at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. The game is set to take place at 1:40 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs WI, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 5th October 2022, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Exclusive Broadcaster: SonyLIV

AUS vs WI pitch report for 1st T20I

The average first-innings total at this venue in BBL 2021-22 read just 139. The pacers are likely to play a big role with as many as 24 out of 26 wickets in the last two matches being accounted for by pace. Although chasing has been the preferred option, the pitch should not change much during the course of the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 139

2nd-innings score: 137

AUS vs WI Form Guide

Australia: WLL

West Indies: LLW

AUS vs WI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies injury/team news

No injury concerns for West Indies.

West Indies probable playing 11

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith and Yannic Cariah.

AUS vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (67 matches, 1399 runs, Average: 27.43)

Nicholas Pooran is set to lead the Windies in the series and in the T20 World Cup as well. He averages 27.43 and strikes in excess of 130 in the format. Although Pooran did not have a great CPL campaign, he is likely to bat in the top order and should be a good pick for your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (91 matches, 2684 runs, Average: 33.55)

David Warner is set to return to the Australian T20I side after missing the previous series against India. He is one of the best batters in this format, averaging 33.55 with 23 scores of over 50. Given his ability to score big runs at the top of the order, Warner is a must-have in your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mitchell Marsh (38 matches, 896 runs, Average: 30.90)

Like Warner, Mitchell Marsh is also in line to return to the Australian T20I side. He has been in sparkling form in 2022, scoring 343 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 134.5. With Marsh capable of adding value with the ball as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Obed McCoy (23 matches, 35 wickets, Average: 18.71)

Obed McCoy comes into the series on the back of a fine CPL campaign, picking up 15 wickets in 11 matches. He averaged 17.00 with the ball, impressing in the death overs for the Barbados Royals. With the conditions suiting McCoy, he should be a top pick for your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

David Warner

David Warner has a decent record against West Indies, scoring 400 runs in 10 T20I innings. He has a strike rate of over 130 in the format and boasts four fifties against the Windies. With Warner also averaging 48 in 12 T20s this year, he is a fine choice as captain in your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell led the Jamaica Tallawahs to the CPL title, scoring 281 runs in 12 innings. He also has a strike rate of 138.59 in T20Is. Given Powell's ability to score quick runs and his utility as an extra bowler, he is a good captaincy pick for your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rovman Powell 826 runs in 50 matches Alzarri Joseph 5 wickets in 5 matches Obed McCoy 35 wickets in 23 matches David Warner 2684 runs in 91 matches Mitchell Starc 63 wickets in 51 matches

AUS vs WI match expert tips (1st T20I)

Jason Holder had a fine CPL campaign, picking up 17 wickets and also chipping in with 155 runs. He also has ample experience of playing in Australian conditions, turning out for the Sydney Sixers a couple of seasons back. With the conditions playing into his hands, Holder is a game-changing selection in your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: David Warner (c), Brandon King, Rovman Powell (vc)

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: David Warner (c), Aaron Finch, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (vc)

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy

