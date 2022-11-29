AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st Test

Australia (AUS) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the first Test at the Perth Stadium in Perth starting on Wednesday, November 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUS vs WI 2022 Dream11 prediction.

After an extended white-ball start to the summer, Australia shifts their focus to the longest format. They are one of the most feared sides in Test cricket, with the likes of Steve Smith and Pat Cummins ranking amongst the world's best players. Although they will start as the clear favorites, West Indies cannot be taken lightly. The Windies have a strong bowling attack capable of exploiting the Australian conditions effectively, holding them in good stead. With both teams eyeing a winning start to the series, a cracking game beckons at the Perth Stadium.

AUS vs WI Match Details, 1st Test

The first Test between Australia and West Indies will start on November 30 at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The game is set to take place at 7:50 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs WI, 1st Test

Date and Time: 30th November 2022, 7:50 AM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Exclusive Broadcaster: SonyLIV

AUS vs WI pitch report for 1st Test

Pacers will be key at the Perth Stadium given the bounce on offer. Pace has accounted for nearly 80 percent of the wickets in the two Tests played at the venue. Teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions up front, with the average first-innings score reading 371 here. Moreover, both Tests at the Perth Stadium have been won by the teams batting first.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 371

2nd-innings score: 225

3rd-innings score: 230

4th-innings score: 156

AUS vs WI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

West Indies injury/team news

No injury concerns for West Indies.

West Indies probable playing 11

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Joshua da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales.

AUS vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joshua da Silva (16 matches, 670 runs, Average: 30.45)

Joshua da Silva has been a good addition to the Windies' set-up with 670 runs at an average of 30.45. He has often done well while batting with the tail, having three fifties and a hundred to his name. With Alex Carey not likely to have a big say with the bat owing to his batting position, Da Silva could be a fine pick for your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Marnus Labuschagne (28 matches, 2539 runs, Average: 54.02)

Marnus Labuschagne is one of the best red-ball batters in the world with a Test average of 54.02. Although he has not been able to score many runs in the format of late, Labuschagne has 21 scores of 50 or more in just 48 innings. With the Queensland batting all-rounder due for a big score, he is a top pick for your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jason Holder (56 matches, 2571 runs, 142 wickets)

Jason Holder is a reputed all-rounder in Test cricket with 2571 runs and 142 wickets to his name. Holder has a decent bowling average of 28.04, with his ability to generate extra bounce holding him in good stead. With Holder adding some much-needed balance to the side with his batting, he is a must-have in your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mitchell Starc (71 matches, 287 wickets, Average: 27.63)

Mitchell Starc comes into the series on the back of a good outing against England earlier in the month, albeit in the ODI format. The left-arm pacer averages 27.63 with the ball in Tests, often being used as an enforcer against the tail-enders. Given the conditions on offer, Starc is another must-have in your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Steve Smith

Steve Smith is perhaps the best Test batter in the world with an average of 60.01 in 87 Test matches. Smith also has a good record against West Indies, scoring 497 runs in seven innings at an average of 165.66. Given his recent exploits against England in the ODI series, Smith should be a popular captaincy choice in the AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction teams.

Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph has evolved into West Indies' go-to bowler across formats this year. Joseph has 62 wickets in 22 matches at a strike rate of 61.27. He should enjoy the pace-friendly conditions on offer in Perth given his ability to extract extra bounce and pace. With Joseph's form holding him in good stead, he is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain in your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats David Warner 7817 runs in 96 matches Pat Cummins 199 wickets in 43 matches Mitchell Starc 287 wickets in 71 matches Shamarh Brooks 501 runs in 11 matches Alzarri Joseph 62 wickets in 22 matches

AUS vs WI match expert tips (1st Test)

Kyle Mayers is an integral part of the Windies' Test set-up, often coming up with crucial performances on all fronts. Mayers averages 38.90 and 17.46 with the bat and ball, respectively. Given Mayers' ability to swing the new ball effectively and score valuable runs, he could be a game-changing selection in your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Joshua da Silva

Batters: David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Nkrumah Bonner

All-rounders: Jason Holder

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Kemar Roach

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Joshua da Silva

Batters: David Warner, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Jason Holder (vc), Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Alzarri Joseph

