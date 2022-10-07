AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

Australia (AUS) and the West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the second T20I at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday, October 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUS vs WI 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Australia hustled to a win in the previous game courtesy of a fifty from Aaron Finch. Although they were given a scare by the Windies bowlers, Australia's depth and balance came through in the end. They will be keen to wrap up a series win against the Windies, who also have a well-balanced side to fall back on. Although Nicholas Pooran and Co. are yet to find their groove, the Windies are a force to be reckoned with in the shorter formats. All in all, another entertaining game beckons at the Gabba on Friday.

AUS vs WI Match Details, 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Australia and the West Indies will be played on October 7 at the Gabba. The game is set to take place at 1:40 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs WI, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 7th October 2022, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane

Exclusive Broadcaster: SonyLIV

AUS vs WI pitch report for 2nd T20I

The pitch at the Gabba is a good one to bat on with the average first-innings score at the venue being 159 runs. Pacers have accounted for 70 percent of the wickets at the Gabba. Batting first would be the preferred option, but humid conditions could make chasing an enticing option as well.

Last 3 T20Is

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 159

2nd-innings score: 147

AUS vs WI Form Guide

Australia: WLLW

West Indies: LLWL

AUS vs WI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Cameron Green, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies injury/team news

No injury concerns for West Indies.

West Indies probable playing 11

Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles (wk), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith and Yannic Cariah.

AUS vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (68 matches, 1401 runs, Average: 26.94)

Nicholas Pooran didn't score many runs in the previous game, managing only two. However, Pooran is one of the most explosive batters in the world with a strike rate of 130.45. While his form has been iffy of late, Pooran's ability to take on the bowlers should make him a good pick in your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (92 matches, 2698 runs, Average: 33.31)

Like Pooran, David Warner also did not have the best of outings, scoring 14 runs off six balls. He did look in good form before throwing away a promising start. He averages 33.31 and strikes at 141.18 in this format, making him a top choice for your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mitchell Marsh (39 matches, 899 runs, strike-rate: 125.21)

Mitchell Marsh has been a consistent performer in this format, impressing in last year's T20 World Cup. He averages nearly 30 with a strike rate in excess of 120. Although he is not likely to bowl, Marsh's ability to take on the pacers early on should make him a handy pick in your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alzarri Joseph (2/17 in the previous match vs WI)

Alzarri Joseph was the pick of the Windies pacers in the previous game with figures of 4-0-17-2. He used his pace and ability to hit the deck hard to good effect, stifling the likes of Finch and Wade in the death overs. With Joseph also being the top wicket-taker in the recently-concluded CPL, he is a must-have in your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

David Warner

David Warner has been in decent form this year, scoring 432 runs in 12 IPL matches. He impressed in the ODIs against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, scoring two fifties. With Warner due for a big knock, he is a fine captaincy choice in your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Jason Holder

Jason Holder was one of the top performers in the previous game, scoring 13 runs off seven balls and picking up a wicket. Holder's recent performance was an extension of his CPL form, which saw him claim 17 wickets and score 155 runs. With Holder likely to play a major role with both the bat and ball, he is a handy choice as captain or vice-captain in your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rovman Powell 833 runs in 51 matches Alzarri Joseph 2/17 in the previous match Mitchell Marsh 899 runs in 39 matches David Warner 2698 runs in 92 matches Mitchell Starc 2/40 in the previous match

AUS vs WI match expert tips (2nd T20I)

The Gabba has offered more help to the pacers in recent times, with the dimensions of the ground also helping them. Along the same lines, Josh Hazlewood has been sensational for Australia, picking up three wickets in the previous game. Given the conditions and his bowling prowess, Hazlewood could be a game-changing selection in your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction team, click here!

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Brandon King, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder (vc)

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (c), Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers (vc)

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith

Poll : 0 votes