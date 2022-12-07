AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd Test

Australia (AUS) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval starting on Thursday, December 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUS vs WI 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Australia put in a complete performance in the previous game with Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan Lyon standing out with the bat and ball, respectively. Although Pat Cummins is not available for this game, Australia boast a good balance between youth and experience, holding them in good stead.

West Indies, meanwhile, could not deliver with the ball despite bowling being their stronger suit. If they are to trouble the Australians in their own backyard, a lot will ride on the likes of Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach.

With both teams eyeing a series-defining win, a cracker of a Test match beckons in Adelaide.

AUS vs WI Match Details, 2nd Test

The second Test between Australia and West Indies will start on December 8 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs WI, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 8th December 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Exclusive Broadcaster: SonyLIV

AUS vs WI pitch report for 2nd Test

The Adelaide Oval has been a tricky venue for batting with the average score in the last three Tests being 256. The pacers have enjoyed the conditions, picking up 75 percent of the wickets in the last three Tests. There should be some help available for the spinners as well in the latter stages of the match.

Last 3 Tests

1st-innings score: 435

2nd-innings score: 243

3rd-innings score: 168

4th-innings score: 143

AUS vs WI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

Pat Cummins is doubtful for this game.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

West Indies injury/team news

Nkrumah Bonner is not expected to feature in this Test.

West Indies probable playing 11

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Joshua da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales.

AUS vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joshua da Silva (17 matches, 682 runs, Average: 28.42)

Joshua da Silva did not have a great outing in the previous game, scoring just 12 runs across two innings in Perth. While he only averages 28.42 in 17 Tests, Da Silva has four scores of fifty or more to his name. Given his potential, Da Silva is a decent pick in your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Usman Khawaja (52 matches, 3846 runs, Average: 46.90)

Usman Khawaja showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring a fifty in the first innings. The southpaw has a terrific record in Australian conditions with 2180 runs at an average of 54.50. With Khawaja due for a big score, he is a good addition to your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jason Holder (57 matches, 2601 runs, 142 wickets)

Jason Holder is one of the best all-rounders in this format with 2601 runs and 142 wickets to his name. Although he did not have the best of outings with the ball in Perth, Holder scored some valuable runs. Given his experience and skill set, Holder should be a top pick for your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mitchell Starc (72 matches, 291 wickets, Average: 27.65)

Mitchell Starc has a good record in Tests, picking up 291 wickets at an average of 27.65. Starc also averages 20.68 in four Tests against West Indies, holding him in good stead. With the conditions likely to play into his hands, Starc is a must-have in your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Steve Smith

Steve Smith had a terrific outing in Perth, scoring his fourth double-hundred in Tests. He is one of the best Test batters with an average of 61.62 in 88 Tests. Given his recent form in the Australian summer, Steve Smith should be a viable captaincy pick in your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph has been a force to be reckoned with given his form over the last few months. The lanky pacer is capable of generating high pace and extra pace. With 62 wickets in 23 matches to his name, Joseph has a decent record, making him a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats David Warner 7870 runs in 97 matches Josh Hazlewood 217 wickets in 58 matches Mitchell Starc 4 wickets in the previous match Shamarh Brooks 44 runs in the previous match Alzarri Joseph 62 wickets in 23 matches

AUS vs WI match expert tips (2nd Test)

Josh Hazlewood is a fine bowling option regardless of the format. He averages 26.16 in Tests with a strike rate of 57.50. He has a decent record in Australian conditions, averaging 25.13. If he is able to find his rhythm early on, Hazlewood could be a game-changing selection in your AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction team, click here!

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Joshua da Silva

Batters: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Shamarh Brooks

Allrounders: Jason Holder, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Alzarri Joseph (vc)

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Joshua da Silva

Batters: Usman Khawaja (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounder: Jason Holder (vc)

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Scott Boland

