AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

Australia (AUS) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will lock horns in the first ODI at the Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville on Sunday, August 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips.

Australia will begin their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup, albeit with a bout of ODI cricket against Zimbabwe. The Aussies have a strong squad in place with Steve Smith and David Warner adding experience as well. Although they are missing Pat Cummins, they have enough firepower on the bowling front. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have impressed over the last few months with a series win against Bangladesh as well. With Blessing Muzarabani returning to the side, Zimbabwe should pose a threat to the Aussies in their own backyard.

AUS vs ZIM Match Details, 1st ODI

The first game of the three-match ODI series will be played on August 28 at the Tony Ireland Stadium. The game is set to take place at 5:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs ZIM, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 28th August 2022, 5:10 AM IST

Venue: Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville

Live Streaming: Fancode

AUS vs ZIM pitch report for 1st ODI

Although much international cricket has not been played here, chasing seems to be the preferred option. The pitch is a decent one to bat on, with the average score being 233 at the venue. There should be enough help available for the pacers with extra pace and bounce being a key trait of Australian pitches.

Last 2 Matches at the Venue

Matches Won by Batting first: 0

Matches Won by Bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 232

Average 2nd-innings score: 234

AUS vs ZIM ODI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Australia: LLWLL

Zimbabwe: WLLLL

AUS vs ZIM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe Injury/Team News

No injury concerns.

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c&wk), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani/Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava and Luke Jongwe.

Australia Injury/Team News

No injury concerns.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

AUS vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Regis Chakabva (58 matches, 1110 runs, Average: 21.35)

Regis Chakabva is an experienced campaigner, having played 58 matches. He had a decent series against India, scoring 53 runs in three games. Chakabva recently also scored his first ODI hundred against Bangladesh. With Alex Carey batting in the middle order, Chakabva stands out in this department.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (131 matches, 5610 runs, Average: 44.52)

David Warner is an elite white-ball cricketer with an average of 44.52. He also had a good series against Sri Lanka, scoring over 100 runs in three matches. Given Zimbabwe's bowling attack, Warner should be a top-pick for you AUS vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (143 runs and 1 wicket in the previous series vs India)

Sikandar Raza has been in scintillating form, scoring three hundreds in his last six matches. He has also picked up three wickets. With Raza in fine form, he is another must-have in your AUS vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mitchell Starc (99 matches, 195 wickets, Average: 22.46)

Mitchell Starc nearly picks up two wickets a game at an average of 22.46. He will also play in his 100th match on Sunday. With Zimbabwe struggling against left-arm pace in recent matches, Starc should take a wicket or two.

AUS vs ZIM match captain and vice-captain choices

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc is a genuine wicket-taker in the ODI format. While his skill is well-known, Zimbabwe's openers are inexperienced. They might not feel at ease against Starc, whose ability to generate high pace and nail searing yorkers makes him a fine captaincy option.

Sean Williams

Sean Williams has a good record in Australia, averaging in excess of 50 in this format. He is a handy bowler and should pose a threat against Australia's batting unit.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs ZIM, 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mitchell Starc 195 wickets in 99 matches Steve Smith 4459 runs in 130 ODI matches Regis Chakabva 53 runs in 3 matches Sikandar Raza 143 runs, 1 wicket in 3 matches Sean Williams 88 runs in 3 matches

AUS vs ZIM match expert tips 1st ODI

Zimbabwe's batting unit might not be able to withstand Australia's bowling might in the AUS vs ZIM contest. However, their all-rounders Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and Ryan Burl could come in handy given their utility with both the bat and ball. Avoiding Zimbabwe's top-order batters is the way to go against Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this AUS vs ZIM match, click here!

AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st ODI, Head To Head League

AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team, 1st ODI, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva

Batters: David Warner (c), Steve Smith, Innocent Kaia

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Glenn Maxwell, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc (vc), Adam Zampa, Blessing Muzarabani

AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st ODI, Grand League

AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team, 1st ODI, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva

Batters: David Warner (c), Aaron Finch, Steve Smith

All-rounders: Sean Williams (vc), Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar