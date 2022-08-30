AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

Australia (AUS) will lock horns with Zimbabwe (ZIM) in the second ODI at the Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville on Wednesday, August 31. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy tips.

Despite a spirited performance, Zimbabwe succumbed to the mighty Aussies in the previous ODI. While youngsters Madhevere and Marumani showed promise, Zimbabwe will need their veterans to step up in their quest for a surprise win.

Australia, meanwhile, started their home season on the right note and will be hoping to extend their winning momentum. They have a lot of depth and balance with a slew of all-rounders in their squad. Aaron Finch and Co. will start as the favorites, but Zimbabwe cannot be taken lightly at any cost in this format.

AUS vs ZIM Match Details, 2nd ODI

The second game of the three-match ODI series will be played on August 31 at the Tony Ireland Stadium. The game is set to take place at 5:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs ZIM, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 31st August 2022, 5:10 AM IST

Venue: Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville

Live Streaming: Fancode

AUS vs ZIM pitch report for 2nd ODI

Bowlers are likely to play an important role with the average first-innings score being 221. The spinners should get some help, with the previous game seeing spin accounting for seven out of 15 wickets. Chasing upon winning the toss has been the norm on this ground.

Last 3 matches at the venue

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average 1st-innings score: 221

Average 2nd-innings score: 223

AUS vs ZIM ODI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Australia: LWLLW

Zimbabwe: LLLLL

AUS vs ZIM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe Injury/Team News

Sean Williams and Blessing Muzarabani could come back into the side for this game.

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams/Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c&wk), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani/Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava and Luke Jongwe.

Australia Injury/Team News

Mitchell Marsh is injured and ruled out of the series, with Josh Inglis replacing him in the squad.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne/Ashton Agar, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

AUS vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alex Carey (54 matches, 1427 runs, Average: 34.80)

Alex Carey has been a consistent performer in the ODI format, averaging 34.80 despite batting lower down the order. He is slated to bat at No. 4, allowing him to maximize his potential. While Chakabva is not a bad option, Carey's ability against both pace and spin sets him apart in this department.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (57 (66) in the previous match)

David Warner top-scored in the previous game for Australia, scoring 57 runs at the top of the order. Warner averages nearly 45 in ODIs with a strike rate of 95.05. Given the Zimbabwean pacers' lack of experience, Warner should be a good addition to your AUS vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (5 (24) and 1/45 in the previous match)

Sikandar Raza did not have a great game against Australia in the first ODI, scoring just five runs and picking up a wicket. However, he has been in fine form with the bat in recent times, scoring three hundreds in his last seven matches. With Raza boasting some experience of playing in Australian conditions, he is a must-have in your AUS vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mitchell Starc (100 matches, 196 wickets, Average: 23.14)

Mitchell Starc didn't have the best of outings in the previous game, picking up only one wicket in his 100th ODI. However, he is one of the most efficient ODI bowlers with a bowling strike rate of 26.28. Along with Josh Hazlewood, Starc should stand out as a fine bowling option for your fantasy team.

AUS vs ZIM match captain and vice-captain choices

David Warner

David Warner is an elite white-ball opener with 18 ODI centuries to his name. He has already started the series with a fifty against a Zimbabwean pace attack that has not played much in Australian conditions. With the southpaw already in good form, he is bound to be a popular pick as captain for the second ODI.

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza is one of the top all-rounders in the world, impressing against Bangladesh and India in recent times. He is averaging 56.36 with the bat this year and has chipped in with the ball too. Given his all-round utility, Raza is a decent captaincy option for your AUS vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs ZIM, 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mitchell Starc 196 wickets in 100 matches Steve Smith 48(80) in the previous match Adam Zampa 3/57 in the previous match Ryan Burl 3/60 in the previous match Wesley Madhevere 72(91) in the previous match

AUS vs ZIM match expert tips 2nd ODI

Zimbabwe's top order withstood the duo of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in the previous game. The new-ball pace pair could not pick up a wicket in the powerplay phase. However, both Starc and Hazlewood could be backed to wreak havoc and take a few early wickets in the second AUS vs ZIM ODI.

AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd ODI, Head To Head League

AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd ODI, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: David Warner (c), Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Ryan Burl

Allrounders: Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (vc), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Brad Evans

AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd ODI, Grand League

AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd ODI, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva

Batters: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Innocent Kaia

Allrounders: Sikandar Raza (vc), Wesley Madhevere, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

