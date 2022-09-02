AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

Australia (AUS) will lock horns with Zimbabwe (ZIM) in the third ODI at the Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville on Saturday, September 3. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction fantasy tips for the third ODI.

Despite spirited performances in both games, Zimbabwe have been blown away by the mighty Aussies. While their batting came up with the goods, albeit briefly in the first ODI, the likes of Wesley Madhevere and Innocent Kaia could not run it back against Mitchell Starc. Although the series is done and dusted, the Zimbabweans will fancy a win given the experience and talent in their squad.

On the other hand, the Australians might ponder a few changes with one eye on the all-important series against New Zealand. However, they will head start as the overwhelming favorites owing to home conditions and form. With both teams eyeing a win to close out the series, an intriguing game beckons in Townville.

AUS vs ZIM Match Details, 3rd ODI

The last game of the three-match ODI series will be played on September 3 at the Tony Ireland Stadium. The game is set to take place at 5:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs ZIM, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 3rd September 2022, 5:10 AM IST

Venue: Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville

Live Streaming: Fancode

AUS vs ZIM pitch report for 3rd ODI

The pitch has favored the bowlers, with the average first-innings score in the series being 148. The spinners have accounted for 40 percent of the wickets, with some turn available for them. Chasing will be the preferred option upon winning the toss, with all games at the venue being won by the teams batting second.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 148

Average 2nd-innings score: 150

AUS vs ZIM ODI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Australia: WLLWW

Zimbabwe: LLLLL

AUS vs ZIM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe Injury/Team News

Blessing Muzarabani could come back into the side for this game.

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c&wk), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani/Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava.

Australia Injury/Team News

Australia could rotate their squad with the series already wrapped up.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne/Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green/Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

AUS vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks for 3rd ODI

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alex Carey (2 matches, 36 runs, Average: 18.00)

Alex Carey showed signs of returning to form in the previous game, scoring a 33-ball 26 in the middle order. He has a decent record in ODI cricket with an average of 35.44. Given his effectiveness against spin, Carey should be one to watch out for in this game.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (2 matches, 70 runs, Average: 35.00)

David Warner has been one of the better batters in the series. In two matches, he has scored 70 runs, including a fifty. He has a knack for scoring big runs and given the conditions on offer, Warner is a top pick for your AUS vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (2 matches, 22 runs, 1 wicket)

Sikandar Raza has been one of the top players in the ODI format, scoring 637 runs, including three centuries, in 14 matches. While he has not been able to get going in the series, Raza is capable of scoring big runs. With Raza also being handy with the ball, he is a must-have in your AUS vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mitchell Starc (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 12.75)

Mitchell Starc is an elite ODI bowler with a strike rate of 26.12. He is fresh off a player-of-the-match performance in the previous game, picking up three wickets in his first four overs. Given the conditions available in Townsville and his form, Starc should be a good addition to your fantasy team.

AUS vs ZIM match captain and vice-captain choices

David Warner

David Warner has a brilliant record in home conditions, scoring over 2500 runs at an average of 46.31. He has a fifty to his name in the series, holding him in good stead. Given his experience, Warner should be a popular captaincy option for your AUS vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Sean Williams

Sean Williams had a decent outing in the previous game, scoring 29 runs in the middle order. Williams has a good record in Australian conditions as well, scoring 234 runs, including two fifties, in four matches. Given his experience, Williams could be a handy pick as captain.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs ZIM, 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Mitchell Starc 4 wickets in 2 matches Steve Smith 95 runs in 2 matches Adam Zampa 6 wickets in 2 matches Ryan Burl 3 wickets in 2 matches Wesley Madhevere 72 runs in 2 matches

AUS vs ZIM match expert tips for 3rd ODI

The Zimbabwean top-order trio of Marumani, Madhevere, and Kaia have played a combined total of 43 matches. While they have shown signs of promise, they are in for a stern test against Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Along with the Aussie openers, Starc and Hazlewood should be valuable picks in your AUS vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: David Warner, Aaron Finch (vc), Steven Smith, Ryan Burl

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Richard Ngarava

AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: David Warner (c), Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Tony Munyonga

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Brad Evans, Adam Zampa (vc)

