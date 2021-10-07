AUT vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2021, Eliminator 1

Austria (AUT) will take on Spain (SPA) in the first eliminator of the ECC T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

Having won two of their five games so far, Austria finished fourth in the standings. Meanwhile, Spain only won once to finish bottom of the table. In their first meeting in the tournament, Austria defeated Spain by seven wickets.

AUT vs SPA Probable Playing 11s

AUT XI

Bilal Zalmai, Abrar Bilal (wk), Razmal Shigiwal (c), Iqbal Hossain, Mirza Ahsan, Ahsan Yousuf, Zeeshan Goraya, Shahil Momin, Imran Asif, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal.

SPA XI

Awais Ahmed (wk), Yasir Ali, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Hamza Saleem, Jack Perman, Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessy, Zulqarnain Haider, Adeel Raja.

Match Details

Match: AUT vs SPA, ECC T10 2021, Eliminator 1.

Date and Time: 07th October, 2021, 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is expected to favour the batters. The boundaries are small, so batters should be able to smash plenty of boundaries if they time their shots well. Bowlers could struggle with their lines and lengths on this wicket.

Today’s AUT vs SPA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ahmed has been in wonderful form with the bat, and he will be expected to add a lot of points to your Dream11 Fantasy side as a wicketkeeper-batter.

Batters

I Hossain is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease. He has amassed 366 runs in the tournament thus far.

All-rounders

S Momin is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of matches almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a fine captaincy choice for your AUT vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy side. He has amassed 154 runs, and has also picked up nine wickets in the tournament.

Meanwhile, B Zalmai could also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He has scored 113 runs in the competition, and has also scalped three wickets.

Bowlers

S Zadran will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has scalped 14 wickets in the competition thus far.

Five best players to pick in AUT vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

I Hossain (AUT) – 676 points

H Saleem (SPA) – 634 points

S Momin (AUT) – 621 points

S Zadran (AUT) – 606 points

A Mehmood (SPA) – 576 points.

Key stats for AUT vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

I Hossain: 366 runs

H Saleem: 339 runs and 1 wicket

S Momin: 154 runs and 9 wickets

S Zadran: 14 wickets

A Mehmood: 14 wickets.

AUT vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Today

AUT vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ahmed, A Bilal, I Hossain, H Saleem, J Perman, S Momin, A Mehmood, B Zalmai, S Zadran, A Iqbal, R Panchal.

Captain: S Momin. Vice-Captain: B Zalmai.

AUT vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Bilal, I Hossain, H Saleem, J Perman, R Shigiwal, K Lal, S Momin, A Mehmood, S Zadran, A Iqbal, R Panchal.

Captain: I Hossain. Vice-Captain: A Mehmood.

Edited by Bhargav