AUT vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for the European Cricket Championship, Group A, Match 20

Austria (AUT) will take on Spain (SPA) in the 20th match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain, on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUT vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Austria are third in Group A, having won three out of their six matches. They won their last game against Portugal by 73 runs. Spain, on the other hand, have won five out of their six matches and are second in the standings. They won their last fixture against the Czech Republic by 67 runs.

AUT vs SPA Match Details

The 20th match of the European Cricket Championship will be played on September 15 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The match is set to take place at 11:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUT vs SPA, European Cricket Championship, Group A, Match 20

Date and Time: 15th September, 2022, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: The Cartama Oval, Cartama

AUT vs SPA Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. While the pacers could keep the batters on their toes early on, the spinners will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to keep the run-flow in check. The last three out of the five matches played at the venue have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 110

Average second-innings score: 100

AUT vs SPA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Austria: W-W-W-L-L

Spain: W-L-W-W-W

AUT vs SPA probable playing 11s for today’s match

AUT injury/team news

No major injury updates.

AUT Probable Playing 11

Qadargul Utmanzai, Mark Simpson-Parker (wk), Razmal Shigiwal (c), Ahsan Yousuf, Baseer Khan, Sikander Hayat, Jaweed Zadran, Daniel Eckstein, Aqib Iqbal, Samargol Messalhn, Itibarshah Deedar.

SPA injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SPA Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Adam Alger (wk), Muhammad Babar, Asjed Butt, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Hamza Saleem Dar, Prince Dhiman, Atif Mohammad, Gaurang Mahyavanshi.

AUT vs SPA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Daniel Doyle-Calle (6 matches, 136 runs, Strike Rate: 242.86)

Daniel has scored 136 runs at a strike rate of 242.86 in six matches. He can also help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Adam Alger (4 matches, 63 runs, Strike Rate: 233.33)

Adam has been in excellent form with the bat, having scored 63 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 233.33 in four matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Prince Dhiman (5 matches, 90 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 183.67 and Economy Rate: 12.67)

Dhiman could be the best all-rounder pick as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. He has scored 90 runs and scalped three wickets in five matches.

Top Bowler pick

Itibarshah Deedar (6 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.73)

Deedar is expected to be a pivotal bowler for his side. In six matches, he has managed to scalp eight wickets.

AUT vs SPA match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Babar

Babar should be the top-choice to lead your fantasy team in Thursday's match. He has scored 110 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 261.90 and picked up three wickets.

Ahsan Yousuf

Ahsan is a capable all-rounder who has scored 134 runs in addition to taking three wickets in six matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for AUT vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jaweed Zadran 50 runs and 8 wickets in 6 matches Razmal Shigiwal 185 runs in 6 matches Ahsan Yousuf 134 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches Itibarshah Deedar 8 wickets in 6 matches Muhammad Babar 110 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches

AUT vs SPA match expert tips

Muhammad Babar could prove to be a wise multiplier choice in the AUT vs SPA match as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

AUT vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Head to Head League

AUT vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 20, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Daniel Doyle-Calle

Batters: Adam Alger, Razmal Shigiwal, Qadargul Utmanzai

All-rounders: Hamza Dar, Muhammad Babar (c), Prince Dhiman, Ahsan Yousuf (vc)

Bowlers: Jaweed Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Mohammad Kamran

AUT vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Grand League

AUT vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 20, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mark Simpson Parker

Batters: Adam Alger, Razmal Shigiwal, Qadargul Utmanzai

All-rounders: Hamza Dar, Prince Dhiman, Ahsan Yousuf (c), Muhammad Babar (vc)

Bowlers: Mohammad Kamran, Jaweed Zadran, Atif Mohammad

