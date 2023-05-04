AUT-W vs FR-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st & 2nd T20I match – May 5th, 2023

Austria Women (AUT-W) host France Women (FR-W) in a five-match T20I series, starting on Friday (May 5). All games will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn. The first two games will be played on Friday. The next two games will be played on Saturday, and the final game of the series takes place on Sunday.

Austria last featured in August last year when they faced Italy in a five-match T20I series. They suffered a whitewash and will hope to bring their A-game in the upcoming home series against France.

France's last outing was back in May 2022, when they featured in the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series at home. They beat Austria in their last meeting and will look to repeat that performance on Friday.

On that note, here are three players whom you cold pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the AUT-W vs FR-W game.

#3 Mallika Mahadewa Pathirannehelage (AUT-W) - 9 credits

Mallika Mahadewa Pathirannehelage is an Austrian all-rounder. She bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium fast. She was the highest wicket-taker in the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series in 2022, with eight wickets in four games.

Pathirannehelage has experience playing in 15 T20Is. He has scored 160 runs and picked up 16 wickets in her short international career. She holds the key for Austria in the AUT-W vs FR-W clash.

#2 Tara Britton (FR-W) - 7 credits

Tara Britton kept wickets for France. She had a fabulous outing against Austria last time out. Britton scored 68* at the top of the order, her highest score in T20Is, which helped her team score 167. She hit five boundaries in her innings.

Britton has scored 154 runs in 13 outings. She's a vital cog in the France line-up and will look to step up in the AUT-W vs FR-W contest.

#1 Andrea Mae Zepeda (AUT-W) - 8.5 credits

Zepeda is a right-handed batter from Austria. Zepeda recently featured in the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s t20 competition 2023. She represented Tornadoes Women, and the experience will help her evolve as a player.

Zepeda has amassed 722 runs in 24 T20Is. She averages a hefty 38 with the bat. She has hit a century and four fifties in the shortest format. She's also handy with the ball and can garner points with both bat and ball. She's surely a must-pick in your Dream11 team for this game.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's AUT-W vs FR-W Dream11 contest? Tara Britton Andrea Mae Zepeda 0 votes