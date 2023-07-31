AUT-W vs IM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Isle of Man Women Tour of Austria

Austria Women (AUT-W) will take on Isle of Man Women (IM-W) in the third T20I match of the Isle of Man Tour of Austria at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria on Monday, July 31. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AUT-W vs IM-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The third and final T20I of the series does not bear much significance. The Isle Man have already won the first two matches and have wrapped up the series. They will go in hard for a whitewash, while Austria will try and walk out with pride with a win in the last match.

AUT-W vs IM-W Match Details

The third T20I of the Isle of Man Women Tour of Austria will be played on July 31 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. The match will commence at 2.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AUT-w vs IM-W, 3rd T20I, Isle of Man Tour of Austria 2023

Date and Time: July 31, 2023, Monday; 2.30 pm IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria.

AUT-W vs IM-W Probable Playing XIs

AUT-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AUT-W Probable Playing XI

A Nookala, P Sabu, H Bhullar, H Simpson Parker, S Bharadwaj, M Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, J Antoinette Stiglitz, S Kattimani, V Avdylaj, S Reddy, and A Saifee.

IM-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IM-W Probable Playing XI

B Webster, E Cleator, K Carney, A Littlejohns, C Henery, L Barnett, A Thorpe, C Perry, B Murtagh, D Murphy, and J Hicks.

AUT-W vs IM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Bekkie Webster

Bekkie Webster has not been in the best of forms in the tournament. But among the two options available for the match, Webster looks like the better one.

Batter - Priya Sabu

Priya Sabu has been in excellent all-round form in this series. She delivered with both the bat and the ball in the first match and followed it up with a good bowling performance in the second game. Sabu will be a great pick from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder - Lucy Barnett

Lucy Barnett has delivered for the team with both the bat and the ball in this series, She is looking in especially good form with the ball. Barnett can also be handy with the bat and she has shown it in the first match. Barnett will be a key all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler - Jo Hicks

Jo Hicks did not have the right start to the series. But she delivered with the ball in the next match and is coming into this game with wickets under her belt in the last match. Hicks looks like the best-choice bowler pick for the match.

AUT-W vs IM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Priya Sabu

Priya Sabu has been a match-winner with both trades in this series. She should be the first-choice captain or vice-captain for this match.

Lucy Barnett

Lucy Barnett with her all-round form looks like the safest choice as the captain or the vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-Picks for AUT-W vs IM-W, 3rd T20I

B Webster

Priya Sabu

Lucy Barnett

M Mahadewa Pathirannehelage

Jo Hicks

AUT-W vs IM-W Match Expert Tips

The wicket will favor the bowlers. The batters will find it hard to score runs on the wicket. Austria have been the dominant team in the series and hence picking more Austrian players seems like a good option for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

AUT-W vs IM-W Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I, Head-to-head Team

AUT-W vs IM-W Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: B Webster

Batters: Priya Sabu, E Cleator

All-rounders: M Mahadewa Pathirannehealge, Lucy Barnett, A Thorpe, C Perry, S Kattimani, B Murtagh

Bowlers: V Avdylaj, Jo Hicks

AUT-W vs IM-W Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I, Grand League Team

AUT-W vs IM-W Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: B Webster

Batters: Priya Sabu, E Cleator

All-rounders: M Mahadewa Pathirannehealge, Lucy Barnett, A Thorpe, C Perry, S Kattimani, B Murtagh

Bowlers: V Avdylaj, Jo Hicks