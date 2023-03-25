AUT-W vs MLT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECI Women Spain, Match 4

The fourth game of the will see the Austria Women (AUT-W) square off against the Malta Women (MLT-W) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Saturday, March 25. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AUT-W vs MLT-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIS, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

It will be the second match of the tournament. Malta will be playing their third match of the tournament. Both teams will be looking to win the match and maintain their momentum in the tournament.

AUT-W vs MLT-W Match Details

The fourth game of the ECI Women Spain will be played on March 25 at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 8.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AUT-W vs MLT-W, Match 4

Date and Time: March 25, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

AUT-W vs MLT-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval has produced sporting wickets so far. It will provide a lot of help to both the batters and the bowlers.

AUT-W vs MLT-W Probable Playing XIs

AUT-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AUT-W Probable Playing XI

B UCA, E Loiuse Kirkman, H Bhullar, P Sabu, H Simpson, A Mae Zepeda, J Antoinette, M Mahadewa, V Avdylaj, S Reddy, and S Chamundaiah.

MLT-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MLT-W Probable Playing XI

J Rymer, K Mandava, A Rameshan, R Theeng, S Mary Arooja, S Cholasseri, A Santhos, P Bhandari, A Pariyar, S Dahal Khatri, and S Budhatoki.

AUT-W vs MLT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Rymer

J Rymer bats in the top order and has the ability to bat for a long time. She will be the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

H Bhullar

H Bhullar opens the innings for her team. She has the ability to be aggressive from the very beginning of her innings and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

A Mae Zepeda

Andrea Mae Zepeda can be a very effective player with both the bat and the ball. She could be a match-winner in either innings of the match and that makes her the best pick from the all-rounder's category for the match.

Bowler

A Pariyar

Pariyar has been in good form with the ball this tournament. She is picking up regular wickets and that makes her the best bowler pick for the match.

AUT-W vs MLT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Mae Zepeda

A Mae Zepeda can change the complexion of a match with either the bat or the ball. She will be picking up valuable points in either innings of the match and that makes her a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

S Cholasseri

S Cholasseri can be a very effective player with both of her trades. She can be a match-winner with both the bat and the ball and that makes her a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for AUT-W vs MLT-W, Match 4

J Rymer

H Bhullar

Andrea Mae Zepeda

S Cholasseri

A Pariyar

AUT-W vs MLT-W Match Expert Tips

The pitch at Cartama will be good for players of all trades. Hence, top-order batters and all-rounders will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

AUT-W vs MLT-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Head-to-head

AUT-W vs MLT-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: J Rymer

Batters: H Bhullar, A Rameshan, K Mandava

All-rounders: A Mae Zepeda, J Antoinette, S Cholasseri, A Santhosh

Bowlers: A Avdylaj, S Reddy, A Pariyar

AUT-W vs MLT-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Grand League

AUT-W vs MLT-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: J Rymer

Batters: H Bhullar, A Rameshan, K Mandava

All-rounders: A Mae Zepeda, J Antoinette, S Cholasseri, A Santhosh

Bowlers: A Avdylaj, S Reddy, A Pariyar

Poll : 0 votes