AVE vs EAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 17

The Avengers, also known as AVE, will take on the Eagles (EAG) in match no. 17 of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Tuesday. The clash will take place at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Avengers won their last match against the Royals, while the Eagles lost their last match against the Patriots. The Eagles haven't had their best season so far as most of their players are out of form.

Both teams will be hoping to win this game, especially the Eagles, who will be curious to make a comeback after their last loss. Both teams are expected to perform well, but the Avengers may have the advantage.

AVE vs EAG Probable Playing XI

AVE Playing XI

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), R Pravin (wk), K Aravind, J Karthikeyan, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Akash Anand Kargave, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Sanjay Kansal R, N Vengadeshwaran, Gowdhaman-P, Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma

EAG Playing XI

AS Govindaraajan (c), R Ayyanar (wk), Sathish S, Saie Sharan, S Jasvanth, Jumar Pazhani, M Madam Kumar, P Akash, Ashith Sanganakal, Shushruth VS, T A Abesh

Match Details

EAG vs AVE, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: May 24, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is a batting-friendly pitch, but it also provides plenty of opportunities for bowlers. The middle overs are expected to be dominated by pace bowlers, with top-order batsmen expected to contribute significantly in this match.

Spinners have a potential to steal the show, especially in the second innings. Both teams would like to bat second.

EAG vs AVE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ayyanar is the top wicket-keeper pick for today's Dream11 team as he is performing in the top order and also doing well behind stumps. He smashed 30 runs in just 13 balls against the Titans.

Batters

K Aravind and A Anand are the two best batsmen for today's Dream11 team. K Aravind smashed 21 runs off 14 balls against the Royals, while A Anand smashed 65 runs in just 28 balls against the Smashers.

All-rounders

V Marimuthu and AS Govindaraajan are the best all-rounder picks for today's Dream11 team as they are batting well in the tournament and also completing their quota of 2 overs each.

Bowlers

M Pooviarasan and A Sanganakal are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. Both have taken four wickets so far in the tournament.

Top 3 players to pick in EAG vs AVE Dream11 prediction team

A Sanganakal (EAG)

R Ayyanar (EAG)

M Pooviarasan (AVE)

Important stats for Eagles vs Avengers Dream11 prediction team

Ashith Sanganakal - 21 runs and 4 wickets

AS Govindaraajan - 61 runs and 2 wickets

K Aravind - 90 runs

Eagles vs Avengers Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, R Pravin, K Aravind, A Anand, J Karthikeyan, A S Govindaraajan, V Marimuthu, S Jaswanth, T A Abeesh, A Sanganakal, and M Pooviarasan

Captain: V Marimuthu Vice Captain: K Aravind

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Ayyanar, Mathan M, K Aravind, A Anand, J Karthikeyan, A S Govindaraajan, V Marimuthu, S Jaswanth, T A Abeesh, A Sanganakal, and M Pooviarasan

Captain: A S Govindaraajan Vice Captain: V Marimuthu

Edited by Prem Deshpande