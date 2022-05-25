AVE vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 21

The Avengers, also known as AVE, will take on the Warriors (WAR) in the 21st match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Wednesday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Avengers have been the most consistent team of this year's BYJU'S Pondicherry T10 League as they have won their last few matches by big margins.

The season for the Warriors, meanwhile, has been full of ups and downs as the team has not been able to maintain a good winning streak.

The Warriors will try their best to win today's match, but things may not be in their favor. We expect the Avengers to win this match and continue their dominance in the tournament.

AVE vs WAR Probable Playing XI

AVE Playing XI

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), R Pravin (wk), K Aravind, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Akash Anand Kargave, J Karthikeyan, Lawrence Jawaharraj, N Vengadeshwaran, Gowdhaman-P, Sanjay Kansal R, and Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma

WAR Playing XI

Y Avinash Jadhav (wk), R Premraj (c), Selvan M, B Prabu, S Sivasubramanian, S Santhamoorthy, G Thamizamani, P Ratnaparkhe, S Yadav-I, Kannan Vignesh, and M Pandey

Match Details

WAR vs AVE, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: 25th May 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is batting-friendly while also providing bowlers with plenty of opportunities. Pace bowlers are predicted to dominate the middle overs, with top-order batters set to play an important role in this encounter.

In this contest, spinners have a chance to steal the show, especially in the second innings. After winning the toss, both teams would like to bat second.

WAR vs AVE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Avinash is the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team as he is continuously scoring well in the tournament. He scored 30 runs against the Smashers and 54 runs against the Kings.

Batters

K Aravind and A Anand are the two batters for today's Dream11 team. K Aravind smashed 27 runs in just 13 balls against the Smashers, while A Anand smashed 49 runs in just 30 balls against the Eagles.

All-rounders

V Marimuthu and P Ratnaparkhe are the best all-rounder picks for today's Dream11 team as they are batting well in the tournament and also completing their quota of two overs in this year's tournament.

Bowlers

M Pooviarasan and V Singh are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. M Pooviarasan has taken five wickets so far in the tournament, while V Singh has taken three wickets.

Top 3 players to pick in WAR vs AVE Dream11 prediction team

V Marimuthu (AVE)

A Anand (AVE)

P Ratnaparkhe (WAR)

Important stats for Warriors vs Avengers Dream11 prediction team

M Pooviarasan - Five wickets

P Ratnaparkhe - 73 runs and two wickets

K Aravind - 98 runs

Warriors vs Avengers Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Y Avinash, R Pravin, K Aravind, A Anand, R Premraj, S Santhamoorthy, V Marimuthu, P Ratnaparkhe, N Vengadeshwaran, V Singh, and M Pooviarasan

Captain: P Ratnaparkhe Vice Captain: K Aravind

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Y Avinash, R Pravin, K Aravind, A Anand, J Karthikeyan, S Santhamoorthy, V Marimuthu, P Ratnaparkhe, K Prudvi, V Singh, and M Pooviarasan

Captain: K Aravind Vice Captain: P Ratnaparkhe

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee